When the Cleveland Browns entered Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft holding two first-round picks, everyone knew the team needed to add a left tackle and a wide receiver. The franchise did just that, taking Spencer Fano with the ninth pick, and KC Concepcion with the 24th selection. The Browns also doubled up at wideout, drafting Denzel Boston at pick 39.

All of the rookies have made it through their first offseason program, and as training camp nears, hopes are high for the promising class. Fano is on track to be Cleveland’s starting left tackle, and Boston has positioned himself for a starting role after a strong spring. Concepcion, on the other hand, has a battle in front of him.

Despite being the first-round receiver, Concepcion may have to compete against second-year wideout Isaiah Bond for the starting slot spot.

KC Concepcion and Isaiah Bond will likely compete to be Browns’ starting slot

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently laid out this outlook for Concepcion. With Jerry Jeudy penciled in for one of the starting roles, Knox argued that “the bigger Boston projects as a strong perimeter complement opposite Jerry Jeudy.” That leaves Concepcion and Bond in what Knox calls “a legitimate position battle in camp.”

While it may seem easy to give the nod to the first-round pick, Bond was one of the standout players of the spring, and is also a talented receiver. While an off-field situation resulted in Bond going undrafted last year, he was initially projected to be a day-two pick. After arriving in Cleveland late, he posted 18 receptions for 338 yards in 16 games.

While Bond emerged as an explosive option last season, he appears to have developed into a more well-rounded receiver. If that continues in training camp, the second-year receiver could get the starting nod over Concepcion.

However the battle shakes out, it is important to note that both guys will see the field. Wide receiver is a position where depth and variety are important, and teams also play with some four wide receiver sets. That means Jeudy, Boston, Concepcion, and Bond could all be on the field. With Harold Fannin Jr. at tight end as well, that could be a really fun group of pass catchers in Cleveland.