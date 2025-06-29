Browns have a clear vision for this rookie RB

The Browns have lacked the dominant run game recently, which used to be their identity and key to offensive success. In an effort to get back to their best in that area, they left the draft with two running backs, both being their two highest selected backs under general manager Andrew Berry.

An injury-riddled last two years caused the Browns and Nick Chubb to go their separate ways, so the Browns are hoping 36th overall pick Quinshon Judkins will be able to handle the early-down reps as the workhorse because of his battle-tested resume and track record in wide-zone schemes. Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns want fourth-round running back Dylan Sampson to complement Judkins as a receiving threat.

Browns want to use Dylan Sampson in receiving game

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Browns running backs coach Duce Staley spoke on the rookie backs, and specifically mentioned their plans to use Sampson on pass-obvious downs as a receiver. Staley also said Sampson has been meeting with both running backs and receivers to refine his splits and route tree.

"Dylan is able to go play in the slot and also he’s able to go and play on third down and maybe sprinkle in a little second down. I’m not saying (Judkins) can’t play on third down, but I’m just looking at what we can do with Dylan as far as the receiver and we’ll be able to do a little something with (Judkins) at receiver too." Browns RB coach Duce Staley

If the offense operates as expected, the Browns are going to have plenty of reps to go around with the rushing uptick and potential usage of two running back sets. Sampson's ability to align in the slot will only increase that, as it wouldn't be surprising to see 22 personnel sets (two tight ends, two running backs, one receiver) with some classic creative pass wrinkles from Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland doubled down on the running back position in the draft for the first time since 1982, when they added a 10th-round pick as the league had 12 rounds. It's pretty clear they plan to be run-heavy this year, so the development of Judkins and Sampson will be important to take a step back towards being a strong offense.

