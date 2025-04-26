Browns have limited paths to replacing Jedrick Wills Jr. on Day 3 of draft

General manager Andrew Berry, after piecing together a great Day 2 draft, punted a lot of the goodwill he had suddenly built up with fans by snagging Dillon Gabriel with the 94th overall pick. That felt like a bit of a reach, especially since there were still tackles and wide receivers left for Cleveland to take at that spot.

But, it's too late to speculate now. Gabriel is on the Browns, and he's seemingly in the mix to start at quarterback this offseason. So, we look ahead to Day 3 to figure out what the Browns should do to fill out their remaining holes, and where.

As a reminder, here's where we stand for Day 3 picks, which cover rounds 4 through 7 of the NFL Draft:

Browns' remaining NFL Draft picks

Round 4, Pick 24 (126) via JAX

Round 5, Pick 30 (166) via HOU

Round 6, Pick 16 (192) via MIA through CHI

Cleveland's biggest need here is, arguably, at tackle. They're in major need of reinforcements behind Dawand Jones, Jack Conklin, and Cornelius Lucas, and this draft was the best place to land that depth behind these three key performers on the offensive line.

Could is the biggest word to focus on, since Cleveland's best picks to fill that need - players lke Aireonta Ersery, Anthony Belton, and Ozzy Trapilo - were taken far before the Browns were even able to begin focusing on their 3rd round beyond Harold Fannin Jr. As a result, the pickings are extremely slim for them on Day 3 at tackle.

Their best available bet at tackle is likely Purdue tackle Marcus Mbow, who comes with a lot of room for improvement but enough intriguing traits to make the Browns need to swing on him if possible with their first fourth round pick in the draft.

Outside of Mbow, Cleveland's options include Cameron Williams out of Texas, as well. He's a raw talent, having limited starting experience and a ton of miscues as a starter under his belt. But, if developed properly, he can be a great depth addition to the Browns' offensive line at tackle within the 2025 season.

Cleveland has to really lock down a tackle quickly on Day 3 before they're left to both the UDFA market to try and find a hidden gem and to relying on their current tackle room to stay healthy.

More Browns news and analysis