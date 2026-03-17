Browns have no excuses after Chiefs reset the QB trade market

The Cleveland Browns have caught some mildly-deserved heat for passing on adding a quarterback during the first phase of the 2026 offseason. Deserved, because running it back with Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and a mid-round draft pick in April’s draft will do little to satiate a fanbase that’s been demanding more from its front office. Mild, because this year’s QB market has been lukewarm, at best.

Malik Willis would have made some sense, given his stylistic fit with Browns head coach Todd Monken’s offense, but the team was understandably out at the Dolphins’ price of $67.5 million over three years for a career backup. The only other big-name quarterbacks to hit the market either stayed put (Daniel Jones) or got released as walking red flags (Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa).

There have been two trades across the league involving quarterbacks, though, and the latest, orchestrated by the Kansas City Chiefs, should have Browns GM Andrew Berry’s attention.

The Chiefs have reportedly acquired Justin Fields in a trade with the New York Jets in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. The move gives the Chiefs an upgrade behind Patrick Mahomes as he works his way back from last year’s season-ending knee injury.

The other move also involved the Jets, who before flipping Fields for future draft capital swapped late-round picks in 2026 to acquire Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The price for fringe starting quarterbacks appears to be right for the Browns, who made an offseason deal to acquire Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles around this same timeframe in 2025. Cleveland has nine selections in the upcoming draft and another eight in 2027.

Teams appear to be valuing 2027 picks at a high rate given next year’s exciting draft class, and the Browns could look to benefit from that, a la the Chiefs, with one of these realistic moves.

Browns could solve QB problem with one of these 3 trade targets

Tanner McKee

Projected price: 2027 third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have spent the past four years developing McKee, who was a sixth-round pick in 2023. But the clock is now ticking for GM Howie Roseman to recoup value for one of his better Day 3 draft hits.

McKee served as Jalen Hurts’ top backup in 2025 and looked like a future NFL starter in 2024, when he appeared in two games, completed 66.7 percent of his passes, and finished with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

His QB rating took a dip in the limited game action he saw last season, which could help the Browns in a potential trade. Roseman would love to collect draft capital for McKee, and a 2027 third-round pick feels like a strong offer for McKee, who turns 26 in April.

While maybe not as mobile as Monken would prefer, McKee’s a big quarterback at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds with arm talent and plus downfield accuracy. It also doesn’t hurt that Roseman, Berry’s longtime mentor, would be on the other end of the phone.

Anthony Richardson

Projected price: 2027 fifth-round pick

If the Browns wanted to recreate Monday’s Chiefs-Jets trade, Richardson would provide major upside at what should be a discounted price compared to McKee.

Even better? Richardson’s arm strength and rushing ability make him an ideal fit for Monken, who coordinated one of the NFL’s best offenses over the past few years with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Similar to McKee, the Browns would acquire the final year of Richardson’s contract, assuming the Colts decline to pick up his fifth-year option. The Colts just doubled down on Daniel Jones, though, and the Minnesota Vikings, who were expected to be a top Richardson suitor, have already pivoted to Kyler Murray.

If Richardson’s healthy, a future Day 3 draft pick could prove a worthy gamble for a player with his skillset.

Davis Mills

Projected price: conditional 2027 fifth-round pick

The Houston Texans have made moves to keep Mills on their roster via multiple one-year extensions, but with the clock ticking on a second contract for starter C.J. Stroud, the timing could be right for the Browns to check in on the 27-year-old.

Mills started three games for the Texans in 2025 with Stroud recovering from a concussion, and Houston won all three, kickstarting a nine-game streak to close the regular season.

Mills fits the bill of a fringe starter and high-end backup. He’d raise the floor of the Browns’ QB room, but Cleveland would likely have to play ball on the compensation, as they’d want Houston to eat some of Mills’ $6 million in 2026 base salary.

Cleveland could bring Mills in to compete with Sanders and Watson, explore a short-term extension if he's a good fit, and have an experienced veteran in his prime on the roster as Watson hits free agency in 2027.