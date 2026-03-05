The buzz building around the Browns and QB Anthony Richardson just keeps growing

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of questions to answer at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson might be a legitimate candidate to start for Todd Monken's team, with Shedeur Sanders as the other likely option.

There aren't many high-end or feasible alternatives available. However, that won't stop general manager Andrew Berry from looking. There's a new coaching staff in town, so it makes sense for them to explore other options.

Considering that, it seems that the rumors tying the Browns to Anthony Richardson are only growing stronger. Per NFL insider Matthew Berry, what started out as gossip may have become a legitimate plan for Todd Monken.

"The Colts are expected to move on from Anthony Richardson this offseason and a potential landing spot for him is Cleveland, where Todd Monken, who spent the last few years coaching Lamar Jackson, could try to develop Richardson’s considerable athletic gifts," Berry revealed.

The Browns may want to roll the dice on Anthony Richardson

Richardson might be the most physically gifted quarterback prospect in NFL history. That's not hyperbole; he can make plays with his legs, has a cannon for an arm, and has the shiftiness and god-given athleticism to be the perfect modern-day, dual-threat quarterback.

That said, he's made 28 combined starts between college and the pros, and it might be a year or two before he's ready to take the field — if ever. His footwork, mechanics, and ability to read coverage need a ton of work.

That's why this move may not make as much sense as it seems on paper. Of course, acquiring a former No. 4 pick at a discount is a move most teams would make in a heartbeat, but it might not be in the Browns' best interests.

They already have a project in the building. Granted, Shedeur Sanders isn't the same caliber of athlete or high-end prospect as Richardson is, but there's much more to playing the quarterback position than that. He's got more experience, and there aren't doubts about his work ethic or feel for the game.

Unless the Browns only intend to make a run at Richardson as a long-term gamble and a developmental project, there's no point in making him a part of their current quarterback competition. He's not better than Sanders or Watson at this point in his career, and they won't be doing him any favors by throwing him into the fire and exposing him again.

It's easy to understand why the Browns might be hesitant to bank all their hopes on Shedeur Sanders; he fell to the fifth round for a reason. That said, it seems like his teammates believe in him as much as he does, and the Browns should only consider moving on from him for someone who's head and shoulders above him and an undeniable upgrade at the position.