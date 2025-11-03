Browns have obvious trade deadline move that should have been done months ago

The Cleveland Browns aren't going anywhere meaningful in 2025, and that should make them sellers before Tuesday's trade deadline. One player that makes far too much sense for them to trade is running back Jerome Ford.

Ford makes sense as a trade candidate because he's in the final year of his deal and the Browns have a promising replacement in Quinshon Judkins. They also drafted Dylan Sampson in this year's draft, giving them two pieces they can hopefully continue to work with in the future.

There was some talk a few weeks ago about how Ford's chances of being dealt weren't as high due to the lack of teams looking for help at running back. That's not necessarily the case anymore, as Dan Graziano of ESPN discussed how the Chargers, Chiefs, Patriots and Texans could all be searching for help to bolster their rushing attack.

"Which running backs could be available? Well, it sounds like the Jets will hold on to Breece Hall unless the return is good enough to justify a move (maybe a third-round pick). Cleveland's Jerome Ford and Miami's Jaylen Wright are likely available. It doesn't sound like the Titans are eager to trade Tony Pollard, and even if the Panthers wanted to trade Chuba Hubbard (which I don't think they do), he has a $4.5 million guarantee in 2026 that would make it tough to do."

Browns need to move Jerome Ford at the trade deadline

It would be a different situation if Ford weren't going to be a free agent at season's end or if the Browns didn't have a suitable replacement for him, but that's not the timeline we're living in. Ford is going to be a free agent, and the team does have a suitable replacement. Getting a draft pick for Ford is a good scenario for Cleveland, and there are teams that might be desperate to add him.

Graziano mentioned the three teams above, and all of them make sense due to injuries. The time is now for those teams to seek help and for the Browns to potentially provide it. It's now or never, and this just makes too much sense for Cleveland not to do it.

More Browns news and analysis