Quinshon Judkins may force Browns to make surprising move at NFL trade deadline

The Cleveland Browns have to like what they've seen on the field from rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. The second-round pick has dashed for 467 yards and five touchdowns while also garnering nine catches for 62 yards in six starts.

The production from Judkins could prompt the Browns to consider trading veteran running back Jerome Ford, at least according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

"The youth movement is ongoing in Cleveland, where Quinshon Judkins is featured in the backfield. The Browns are open to dealing Ford, who has 1,463 career rushing yards and 12 scrimmage touchdowns. The tailback market hasn't intensified, though. Teams with needs at the position haven't been overly active -- at least not yet."

While Fowler discussed that Ford could be traded, it is worth noting that he only put the odds of that happening at 35%. He listed the Chargers, Patriots, and Texans as potential landing spots for Ford if the Browns did opt to trade him.

Jerome Ford could be a potential trade candidate for the Browns

Not only do the Browns have Judkins tearing it up on the gridiron but they also invested in another young running back in this year's draft by nabbing Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Sampson only has 51 yards rushing so far this year but it was never going to be about this year for Sampson, unless injuries forced him into a bigger role.

Something working against this happening is, as Fowler mentioned, the market potentially not falling in Cleveland's favor. Another factor could be that the Browns value Ford in pass protection, which is not the case for the two rookies also on the roster. Is that enough to keep him around if a team comes calling though? That's what the Browns will have to decide.

With the two young players on the roster and Ford hitting free agency in the spring, it would make sense for Cleveland to try and get something in return for him while it still can. If he does get traded, the Browns have the depth to absorb the hit. If he doesn't, it's probably because a team didn't feel like giving up anything substantial for a running back that's about to hit free agency.