Browns fans will love Quinshon Judkins’ passionate words about playing in Cleveland

The Browns got things headed back in the right direction in Week 7 in a blowout over the Dolphins behind a three-touchdown performance for rookie Quinshon Judkins. It wasn't always easy sledding since the elements forced the game to be ultra run-heavy, but Judkins was able to muster most of the offense himself, including a game-changing 46-yard touchdown rush.

Cleveland I ❤️ U — Quinshon Judkins (@quinshon_) October 21, 2025

As a national champion with the Buckeyes last year, there are a handful of Cleveland fans who already had a love for Judkins. After his strong start to his career and the infectious energy he brings, most Browns fans are all in on the young back.

Quinson Judkins shows his love to Cleveland following three TD performance

During the fourth annual Browns Give Back Halloween Fashion Show, Judkins expressed his love for the city and his desire to accomplish great things with this organization while dressed as Fred Flintstone. He talked about what it has meant to continue playing football in Ohio after a tremendous year with Ohio State.

"Cleveland is home. I played at Ohio State. Ohio is all I know, man. I wanna die playing football here in Cleveland and give 'em everything I got. " Quinshon Judkins

#Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins has certainly made his mark here in Cleveland and Cleveland has made a mark on him.



“I wanna die playing football here in Cleveland and give em everything I got” pic.twitter.com/OaSl18Bc9k — Coop (Justin Cooper) (@JJCoop25) October 21, 2025

Although it was difficult for many to come to terms with the team not retaining franchise legend Nick Chubb, Judkins has been a breath of fresh air and has been able to show some of the same flashes in his young career so far. Both on the field and on the sidelines, Judkins seems like the perfect building block to rejuvenate Cleveland Browns football going forward.

If there's one thing fans love more than someone who can dominate on the field, it's someone who excels on the field and embraces them off it. More dominant performances and involvement in the community will lead to number 10 jerseys showing up increasingly in the short term at Huntington Bank Field.

More Browns news and analysis