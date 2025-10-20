It was common knowledge that the Browns were going to select a running back early in the 2025 draft after letting Nick Chubb leave in free agency. Cleveland didn’t wait long to address the position, selecting Quinshon Judkins early in Round 2. That move received quite a bit of criticism at the time as the Browns passed on TreVeon Henderson and Kaleb Johnson, two other more highly rated running backs.

But despite missing all of training camp and the preseason due to a legal issue that was eventually dismissed, Judkins is proving the Browns to be right in their evaluation. Despite several backups on the offensive line and one of the league’s worst quarterback situations, Judkins is producing massive numbers in Cleveland.

Judkins Is The Best RB From 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft was one of the best running back classes in recent memory with Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton both selected in Round 1. Jeanty was viewed as a generational running back prospect, and Hampton wasn’t that far behind. And yet, it’s Judkins who has been the best rookie running back so far.

Judkins missed Week 1 due to his off-field issue and contract dispute, but he got his first career start against the Ravens in Week 2. Since then, he’s been spectacular. Judkins had the best performance of his short career in Week 7, rushing for 84 yards and three touchdowns. The yards per carry have dipped in recent weeks, but that’s only because of the amount of short-yardage runs he’s been having to handle for the Browns.

After just six games, Judkins is averaging nearly 78 rushing yards per contest and is on pace to rush for over 1,200 yards and score 13 touchdowns. We shall see if he gets those numbers, but the fact that he’s already put up 467 rushing yards and five touchdowns in six games is highly impressive.

More importantly, he looks fantastic. He is creating plays after contact, and is turning short-yard runs into big gains. The hope is that Cleveland can eventually figure out the offensive line and find a suitable quarterback to help ease some of the burden from Judkins’ shoulders. But everything we’ve seen in the first two months of the season shows that he can be a franchise-caliber running back.

Quinshon Judkins looks effortless. Best rookie RB film. pic.twitter.com/bDXPVygzSu — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) October 20, 2025

While it’s too early to make any definitive calls about the running backs in the 2025 draft, there is no way Cleveland would trade Judkins for any of them right now, including Jeanty. And that just goes to show how impressive the former Ohio State star has been for the Browns. Cleveland has a lot that is wrong right now about their roster and their team, but Judkins isn’t one of them. He is a star in the making for the Browns and a player Cleveland can build around for the next four seasons.

