Rookie Report: What we’ve learned about the Browns’ 2025 rookies through Week 7

General manager Andrew Berry went into the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mission -- to restock the roster with cornerstone talent at key positions and to build a new foundation of youth capable of sustaining Cleveland’s identity, however that may be perceived.

Through the first half of the season, that effort has paid off. Several rookies have stepped right in and become difference-makers, while others are waiting in the wings as long-term investments.

The class has a strong mix of instant production and promising development, one that could define the next half-decade of Browns football.

Round 1, Pick 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan



The Browns didn’t overthink it at No. 5. Graham was one of the most NFL-ready defensive linemen in the 2025 class, and he’s shown exactly why since the moment he arrived in Berea. He’s started every single game so far, anchoring the middle of Cleveland’s defense with a blend of strength, twitch, and effort that’s rare for a player his age.

While his box score numbers don’t jump out -- he’s not yet filling the stat sheet with sacks or tackles for loss -- the film tells the story. Graham has been disruptive in subtle but crucial ways.

He consistently commands double teams, slices through interior gaps with strong hands and leverage, and creates chaos that frees up teammates to make plays. On third downs, his quickness and first-step explosiveness are already starting to show.

There’s a clear sense that Graham is still unlocking his ceiling. He’s refining his hand usage, expanding his pass-rush plan, and getting more comfortable adjusting to NFL tempo.

As he matures, he projects as a true game-wrecker inside -- the type of interior force that changes protections and dictates offensive game plans.

Round 2, Pick 33: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA



If there’s been one rookie defender in the league who’s played beyond his years, it’s Schwesinger. Selected with the first pick of the second round, the UCLA linebacker has been nothing short of sensational.

He’s started every game he’s been healthy for, immediately earning the green dot on defense — a testament to his football IQ and leadership presence in the middle of Jim Schwartz’s system.

He covers sideline to sideline, attacks the run with violence, and has already shown an advanced ability to diagnose plays before they unfold. He’s fearless shooting gaps, yet disciplined enough to stay in his lane.

In coverage, he’s held his own against tight ends and running backs, proving he’s far more than just a downhill thumper.

Physically and mentally, Schwesinger looks like a foundational piece -- a tone-setter with the makeup to be a multi-year captain in Cleveland. For a defense already present with talent, his addition has made it even faster and more cohesive.

Round 2, Pick 36: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State



Cleveland wasted no time reestablishing its offensive identity after the Nick Chubb era, and Judkins has been at the center of it.

The former Ohio State standout has been outstanding through six games, leading all rookie running backs with 467 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 109 carries.

Judkins runs with a blend of power, patience, and burst that fits perfectly in Kevin Stefanski’s zone-heavy run scheme. He’s decisive between the tackles, slippery through contact, and displays excellent vision pressing the line of scrimmage.

Beyond his work on the ground, he’s also contributed as a receiver -- nine catches for 62 yards --adding a useful outlet for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who we'll get to in a little bit.

From the moment he stepped on the field, Judkins has looked like a natural feature back. He’s carried a heavy workload with poise, showing balance and endurance beyond his years.

For a team that needed a new bellcow to pair with its evolving offense, Judkins has delivered early returns that have far exceeded expectations.

Round 3, Pick 67: Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green



Among all the mid-round picks for Cleveland, Fannin might be the biggest surprise.

The Bowling Green product came into the league as a highly productive but somewhat polarizing prospect -- a tight end who wasn’t the smoothest athlete but simply found ways to win. So far, that’s exactly what he’s done for Cleveland.

Fannin has caught 32 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown through seven games, quickly becoming a safety blanket for the Browns’ quarterbacks.

He’s shown reliable hands and strong body control when working up the seam or shielding defenders underneath. While he’s not a burner, he’s refined in his route-running and understands leverage -- a mark of a player who just knows how to play football.

Perhaps most impressive has been his work as a blocker. Fannin has brought a gritty, unselfish attitude to early downs, sealing edges and springing runs for Judkins and Dylan Sampson. His versatility has made him a crucial piece in Stefanski’s offense -- capable of lining up in-line, in the slot, or even motioning into the backfield as an H-back.

He’s quietly becoming one of the most complete rookie tight ends in football.

Round 3, Pick 94: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon



The Browns’ decision to take Gabriel drew curiosity in April, but the move is starting to make a lot of sense. After the team traded Joe Flacco to Cincinnati, Gabriel has started the last three games -- and he’s looked poised and efficient.

In those starts, Gabriel has thrown for 527 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. The southpaw from Hawai'i doesn’t wow with size, but his command of the offense and calm under pressure have stood out.

His collegiate journey -- from UCF to Oklahoma to Oregon -- gave him a rare level of experience, and it shows. He processes quickly, keeps his eyes downfield under duress, and has shown the confidence to attack tight windows.

Stefanski has trusted Gabriel with the full playbook, allowing him to push the ball vertically and operate tempo-heavy sequences. He hasn’t been perfect, but his trajectory is encouraging.

Round 4, Pick 126: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee



Cleveland doubled down at running back after taking Judkins, and Sampson has been a nice complement to their starter. The former Tennessee standout has caught 15 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 carries on the ground.

Sampson brings juice to the offense -- a quick-cutting, high-effort player who thrives in space and adds a dynamic receiving element out of the backfield.

In a league where backfield committees are the norm, Sampson’s early impact has added a layer of unpredictability to Cleveland’s attack.

Round 5, Pick 144: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado



No pick drew more attention on draft weekend.

Sanders, for some, slipped to the fifth round, and Cleveland took a chance adding one of college football’s most high-profile quarterbacks to their room.

Sanders has yet to make his NFL debut, sitting as the QB2 behind Gabriel. The Browns have taken a patient approach with his development, understanding that the spotlight around him will be constant.

Every move he makes, every throw he attempts in practice, will be dissected because of who he is and the weight his name carries.

That said, Shedeur’s talent is evident. He’s a confident pocket passer with a smooth delivery, good anticipation, and natural accuracy to all levels of the field. What teams questioned during the pre-draft process wasn’t his skillset -- it was the "other" stuff -- that rubbed teams the wrong way. Some organizations just don't want a constant spotlight around them because of one player, let alone a rookie, which ultimately led to a slide in April.

Whenever Sanders does get his chance -- whether in Cleveland or elsewhere -- the attention will follow. The spotlight is part of his reality, and how he handles it could ultimately define his career.

For now, the Browns have the luxury of developing him behind the scenes, and it wouldn’t be shocking if that investment pays off down the line.

Overall, the Browns’ 2025 draft class looks like a major hit for Berry and his front office.

Graham and Schwesinger already look like long-term building blocks on defense. Judkins has been one of the league’s most productive rookies. Fannin and Sampson are emerging as valuable offensive pieces. And at quarterback, Cleveland may have found not one, but two intriguing young passers in Gabriel and Sanders.

It’s rare for a class to yield so many early contributors, but that’s exactly what Cleveland has. If the class continues trending upward, the 2025 group could be remembered as the one that helped usher in the next era of Browns football at a variety of positions.

