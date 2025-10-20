Shedeur Sanders is quietly flipping the script that critics wrote for him

The Cleveland Browns pulled of a huge win in Week 7, dominating the Miami Dolphins 31-6. Now, after picking up the second win of the season, one of the most talked about Browns players is someone who didn’t even play in the game: Shedeur Sanders. That isn’t a surprise to anyone who has followed the Browns all year, but the rookie quarterback is still dominating conversation topics.

People are questioning why Sanders didn’t get in late during the blowout, and when his opportunity will come this season. While only the Browns know the answer to that question, a recent report makes it clear that Sanders' time as the starter is coming. Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot put out a piece on Sunday covering several Browns storylines. One of the storylines was about how much progress Sanders has made, and how impressed Cleveland has been with his work behind the scenes.

Browns reportedly impressed with how much progress Shedeur Sanders has made

According to Cabot, “The Browns have watched Sanders come up the learning curve quickly and operate the offense efficiently in practice, including all of the pre-snap responsibilities.” Cleveland is thrilled with the amount of work the rookie has been putting in in the classroom, and on the field. The work is seemingly paying off.

Sanders' teammates have noticed his work, and his growth, with Cabot highlighting David Njoku saying the young quarterback is “an exceptional athlete. An exceptional quarterback.” This comes after Myles Garrett recently said he has been impressed with how much time Sanders puts into his craft, revealing that the quarterback is typically in Kevin Stefanski’s office every morning when Garrett arrives to the facility.

All of this work is preparing Sanders for a starting opportunity that seems inevitable at some point this year. While the Browns are coming off a win, they are just 2-5, and Dillon Gabriel hasn’t played in a fashion that leads anyone to believe he’s Cleveland’s franchise quarterback of the future. That all equates to Shedeur Sanders getting the call at some point in the coming weeks, and Cabot says the Browns are “confident he’ll perform well when he gets his chance at some point this season.”