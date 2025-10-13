Browns have obvious trade to make after letdown vs. Steelers in Week 6

The Browns are in another lost season and have to begin building toward 2026 and beyond. If nothing else, they do currently have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-rounder belongs to Cleveland.

We've seen the Browns' rookie class actually perform quite well this year, and GM Andrew Berry and his front office does deserve some credit for this class up to this point. With the NFL trade deadline now under a month away, the Browns are going to have to get serious here and start trading some veterans on expiring contracts.

This current era need a total rebuild. Things need ripped down to the studs, and a fresh start is necessary. The Browns could begin by trading some of their veteran players along the offensive line, and their starting center would actually be a perfect fit on this AFC contender.

Ethan Pocic would make a ton of sense on the Denver Broncos

Ethan Pocic is a good player at a key position, and with his contract ending after the 2025 NFL Season, the Browns might not see a need to re-sign him. Cleveland could enter into a bit of a youth movement, and they simply have bigger fish to fry than the long-term outlook of the center position.

The quarterback position is obviously going to take a ton of their attention in 2026, and for good reason. One small way they can help arrive at an eventual franchise QB is to stock up on some draft capital with trades at the deadline.

The Broncos saw starting left guard Ben Power go down with a biceps injury, so their LG spot is now a weakness. Well, this is one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but they've also been hurting a center, as Luke Wattenberg just isn't very good and has struggled this year. Since Powers is projected to return later in the season for Denver, it might make the most sense for the Broncos to take a look at possible center upgrades.

Ethan Pocic would be just that. He's a quality player and someone who could fetch a late-round pick for the Cleveland Browns. This is where the franchise is, as well - they must begin acquiring as much draft capital as possible to begin rebuilding this team the right way, and this one trade, while small, could also be a step in the right direction.

