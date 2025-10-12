Myles Garrett says what every Browns' fan is thinking after another embarrassing loss

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-9. Cleveland’s defense did what it could to keep the Browns in the game, but in the end, the team couldn’t overcome the inept offense. That has unfortunately been the theme of Cleveland’s season, as the team is now 1-5. Fans are tired of seeing the same script play out each week, and they aren’t alone.

Following the game, star defensive end Myles Garrett admitted that it’s frustrating to lose the same way every week. Garrett, who has pretty much been apart of this same movie his entire career, simply said that it’s tough to keep experiencing losses in this fashion.

Myles Garrett was asked what goes through his mind when he watches the Steelers pass rushers get after the QB with a two-score lead.



“Must be nice.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 12, 2025

Myles Garrett is frustrated the Browns keep losing the same way

With Sunday’s game being billed as Myles Garrett vs. T.J. watt, the Cleveland defender also expressed how difficult it is to witness the different circumstances that the two edge defenders are playing in. When asked what his thoughts were seeing Pittsburgh’s pass rushers get to rush in obvious passing situations, Garrett expressed that he thought, “must be nice.”

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel dropped back 58 times; he attempted 52 passes and was sacked six times. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, only attempted 30 passes for the Steelers, and wasn’t sacked once. Those numbers were also reflected in the stats of the star defenders, with Watt finishing the game with half a sack and three quarterback hits, while Garrett didn’t have any sacks or quarterback hits.

Unfortunately for Cleveland and Garrett, this is seemingly who the Browns are. The only change left for the team to make offensively is going from Dillon Gabriel to Shedeur Sanders. However, Sunday was the latest example that Cleveland’s problems on offense extend well beyond the quarterback position. That means the Browns may have to watch this story play out 11 more times.