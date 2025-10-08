Shedeur Sanders' first Browns start feels painfully obvious after Joe Flacco trade

The Cleveland Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, and the surprising move left just two rookie quarterbacks on Cleveland’s active roster. Of course, the Browns still have Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, and Deshaun Watson, who’s trying to make his way back from the PUP list, but it’s all about Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders right now.

With Gabriel already having one start under his belt, everyone is curious to know when Sanders will get his opportunity. During the offseason, team owner Jimmy Haslam expressed that it’s important to see both rookies play, and Ian Rapoport recently reported that Sanders will see the field this season. The question that remains is: when?

Looking at Cleveland’s schedule, the game that makes the most sense for Sanders’ first start is in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

Browns turning to Shedeur Sanders in Week 10 would make a lot of sense

It’s important to acknowledge that whether or not Sanders plays, and when, is really up to Gabriel. He’s currently the team’s starting quarterback, and it’s no guarantee he will give the position up. If he starts to play lights out and leads Cleveland to wins, Sanders will remain on the sideline. However, if Gabriel struggles or gets injured, the fifth-round pick will be the next man up.

Looking at the Browns' next few games, and taking into consideration what the team has looked like this season, the Browns could be ready to turn to Sanders by Week 10. Cleveland’s next three games are against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins, and the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh and New England have winning records, while Miami is 1-4, like the Browns.

If Cleveland went 0-3 or 1-2 during this stretch, it, unfortunately, wouldn’t be surprising. That would put the Browns at 1-7 or 2-6 on the season, and Gabriel would have a starting record of 0-4 or 1-3. While four games aren’t necessarily a lot to evaluate a rookie quarterback, the circumstances may push the Browns to get a look at Sanders.

Cleveland has a Week 9 bye before facing the Jets, who are currently 0-5, in Week 10. That gives the franchise the perfect opportunity to make a smooth transition to another quarterback. If the thought process is that Sanders would start for the rest of the season, the Browns would have nine games with Sanders as the starter.

