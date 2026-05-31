Browns have one major Emmanuel McNeil-Warren question to answer

The Cleveland Browns pulled off one of the masterstrokes of the 2026 NFL Draft. They traded up into the back half of the second round to land Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a major sleeper with first-round grades during the pre-draft process.

It didn't take long before McNeil-Warren showed the Browns that they made the right call. He's drawn rave reviews during OTAs, and his rare blend of size, speed, strength, and athleticism makes him one of the most intriguing rookies in the 2026 class.

That's why the Browns rolled the dice on him, even though they had a pair of starting safeties returning in Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. That's also why they must figure out how to get McNeil-Warren on the field early and often, as explained by Zac Jackson of The Athletic:

"Find his best fit. The Browns will play a lot of standard defensive packages in the preseason, but they’ll be looking to identify the best ways in which McNeil-Warren can contribute immediately," wrote Jackson.

The Browns need to find ways to get McNeil-Warren on the field

While there have been some concerning reports about drops, receivers catching passes with their chests, and tipped-ball interceptions, most defensive highlights circulating around social media have shown McNeil-Warren around the ball.

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has an extensive background working with linebackers and as a defensive passing game coordinator. He might be the perfect coach to mold McNeil-Warren's unique and dynamic skill set at the next level.

Standing at nearly 6-foot-4, McNeil-Warren is the total package. However, he's agile and swift when he drops into coverage. The Browns should be able to use him to stack the box in obvious rushing situations, or to keep opposing pass-catching tight ends in check.

McNeil-Warren gives the Browns their own version of Kyle Hamilton or Nick Emmanwori, a hybrid safety who can line up all over the defensive backfield or provide an additional punch against the run. As such, finding a way to have him on the field shouldn't be much of a problem.

Even if Rutenberg wants Hickman and Delpit starting, McNeil-Warren should find a role as a big nickel. He can rotate in both safety spots, and that type of versatility is tailor-made for modern defensive coverages. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and DC Aden Durde proved that last year during their run to the Super Bowl title.

Banking on rookies to make a big impact right out of the gate doesn't always work out well. Fans always need to temper their expectations for first-year players, as there's a major difference between potential and readiness.

Nevertheless, McNeil-Warren looks NFL-ready and possesses a unique skill set that's just impossible to ignore. Finding ways to ensure he gets as many reps as he can handle might be the best problem this team could face in 2026.