Browns rookie already sounds determined to make the NFL regret passing on him

The Cleveland Browns may have fleeced the entire NFL. Trading back up into the second round to land safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren looks like another master move by Andrew Berry, and the early returns during rookie minicamp were more than encouraging.

McNeil-Warren drew first-round draft grades, and watching him slip raised questions about his work ethic or health. So far, none of that has popped up, and it looks like the Browns may have simply gotten lucky with this selection.

That said, the rookie out of Toledo certainly didn't appreciate how things went for him in the draft. As he told ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, he's looking to emulate some of the best in the game to prove the doubters wrong.

"Browns rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren said he’s watched a lot of tape of safeties such as Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James and Nick Emmanwori. Cleveland envisions a versatile role for the rookie," Oyefusi shared on X.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren already has his eyes on becoming one of the NFL’s best safeties

Most NFL teams continue to make the same mistake when it comes to the draft. They're often too fixated on positional value, which sometimes means passing on a player who's clearly the best player on the board.

However, we've seen how having a game-wrecking safety can turn a defense around almost overnight. The modern prototype player requires a certain level of versatility and deception that's only possible with a hybrid safety as the quarterback of the defense.

McNeil-Warren is a physical specimen with an impressive nose for the ball. He'll put his body on the line on every snap to make sure to make a play on the ball, and he's not one who's going to miss many tackles.

His strength allows him to stay in front of ballcarriers and tight ends, and his length and speed help him disrupt wide receivers at the catch point. Just like James, Emmanwori, and Hamilton, he's a jack of all trades in the defensive backfield, and a hard-hitting guy who'll make opposing players pay for every yard.

McNeil-Warren's dynamic play will allow him to make an impact early and often. There aren't many glaring weaknesses in his game, so he doesn't have to be a rotational or situational guy like most players at his position. He can play both safety spots and some nickel as well.

The Browns didn't necessarily need another safety, at least not as a starter. Then again, succeeding in the draft is all about value and making the most of the board. They just couldn't allow McNeil-Warren to continue slipping, and they may now have the Defensive Rookie of the Year for the second consecutive season.