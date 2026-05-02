These Browns veterans came out as big winners from the draft

The Cleveland Browns had two glaring needs for the 2026 NFL Draft: wide receiver and offensive tackle. With that in mind, general manager Andrew Berry didn't leave anything to chance, and he took two of each with four of his first five selections.

Todd Monken's team had other needs to address, though not as pressing. All in all, the team used eight of its 10 picks on offensive players, an approach that speaks volumes about the state of the roster.

Notably, at least four of the 10 rookies could and should be Day 1 starters, and that's obviously bad news for several of the team's veterans.

Others, however, should feel ecstatic about how things panned out on draft weekend.

The Browns’ draft may have quietly boosted these 3 veterans’ outlooks

DE Isaiah McGuire

In Myles Garrett, the Browns have the best defensive player in the NFL. As such, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire typically rotate snaps on the other side of the defensive line.

The front office already made a commitment to Wright with a contract extension. That led to some questions about McGuire's future with the Browns, especially this offseason when they were tied to several pass-rushing prospects during the pre-draft process.

Ultimately, the Browns didn't use any of their picks on outside linebackers or defensive ends. McGuire's job should be safe, and even though he's on an expiring deal, he's definitely worth extending if the price makes sense.

OL Elgton Jenkins

Making a run at Elgton Jenkins made perfect sense for the Browns in free agency. He played center for the Green Bay Packers last season after starting his career as a left guard. As such, the Browns would potentially have options for two different spots in the interior of the offensive line. Prior to the NFL Draft, he was projected to be the starting center.

That might no longer be the case. Even if Parker Brailsford, Cleveland's fifth-round draft pick, is undersized and will probably be Luke Wypler's backup, the Browns added another potential option in case the latter's return from injury takes a little longer than expected.

As such, Jenkins should be able to slide right back to his preferred and best spot. He was a Pro Bowl left guard and an average center. With Joel Bitonio no longer in the picture, he should be coach George Warhop's guy there.

RB Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins showed flashes of All-Pro play as a rookie. Unfortunately, he played behind one of the worst offensive lines in the game.

The Browns completed their offensive line overhaul with Spencer Fano, Austin Barber, and Brailsford. The veteran additions of Jenkins, Tytus Howard, and Zion Johnson give the team more than enough options to ensure they will always have their best five guys on the field, regardless of position.

Judkins was already a strong candidate to go nuclear in Todd Monken's offense. Now, with the improved supporting cast creating gaps for him, and Fano's ability to climb and block in the open field, he could be looking at video-game-like numbers in Year 2.