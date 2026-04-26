New Browns signing is already on thin ice after 2026 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns needed to completely overhaul their offensive line this offseason. Joel Bitonio was contemplating retirement. Wyatt Teller penned a goodbye to fans. Cam Robinson was only a placeholder. Jack Conklin was often injured. The Browns responded during the first wave of free agency, in part, by signing guard Zion Johnson.

Likely because of his ties to Tom Telesco, who's currently an advisor for the Browns and drafted Johnson in 2022 as GM of the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland signed Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million contract that seemed a bit rich at the time.

Given how the Browns bolstered their offensive line during the 2026 NFL Draft, that deal could soon be back under the microscope. Johnson could end up being an overpriced backup if he doesn't step up.

The Browns’ draft moves just made this signing far more questionable

The Browns got the ball rolling by drafting Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall. That was a massive steal, and even though he's expected to be the team's starting left tackle, he can play all over the offensive line. That's the first threat.

The Browns then doubled down on the offensive line by selecting Austin Barber in the third round. He's got extensive experience as a tackle, but with a potential move to the interior as a realistic possibility, according to Dane Brugler's scouting guide, that's the second threat.

Last but not least, the Browns added another center to the mix by taking Alabama's Parker Brailsford early on Day 3. If he plays well, that should move Elgton Jenkins back to his natural left guard spot, thus leaving one fewer potential spot for Johnson if he doesn't have a strong camp.

Johnson has the athletic traits to be an elite interior lineman, but he has never shown them on the field. He's always been a subpar run-blocker, and he's given up at least five sacks in three of his four seasons in the league. Last season alone, he allowed 29 pressures, including 17 hurries, seven QB hits, and five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. That's not going to cut it for a Browns team that already has more than enough questions at quarterback.

In an ideal scenario, Johnson will lock down the right guard spot, with Fano, Jenkins, Brailsford, and Tytus Howard rounding out the starting five. Unfortunately, history hasn't always been on the Browns' side, and Johnson's track record is far from encouraging.