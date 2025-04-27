With their final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders to round out their quarterback room and begin a very fun, but long, competition for QB1 ahead of the 2025 season.

But, who will any of those quarterbacks be throwing to? The current receiving corp for the Browns, between their tight ends and their wide receivers, are completely solid. But, it's obvious that their tight end room has the edge. Between David Njoku and now Harold Fannin Jr., a top TE prospect from before the draft, they are Cleveland's dream on offense.

But, the only really reliable wide receiver for the Browns is Jerry Jeudy, and even then he's a bit of a gamble as he only saw his first season with over 1,000 receiving yards happen this past year. Cedric Tillman showed flashes of being a solid WR2 prior to his injury. And, that's about the entirety of the wide receiving room.

The Browns should keep this WR trade target on their radar

General manager Andrew Berry didn't attempt to draft any wide receivers this year, but that doesn't rule out the possibility of the team trading for one. They can also still peruse free agency options like bringing Amari Cooper back or even Elijah Moore, but the pickings are certainly slimmer at this point in the offseason.

On Day 1 of the draft, the Green Bay Packers did something they very rarely do by taking a wide receiver in the first round. Matthew Golden is Wisconsin-bound to help Jordan Love, which raises some pretty interesting questions about their wide receiver room. Would they be willing to part ways with one of their talented pass catchers for the right price?

One of those players, Christian Watson, is suddenly a very intriguing trade target for Cleveland. With his injury history, the team could likely offer several Day 2 picks in 2026 for Watson's services, clearing the way for both Golden to get more snaps and for Watson to have a fresh start with the Browns.

There's been no indication that the Packers are looking to get rid of anyone in their wide receiver room, but Watson would probably be the odd man out because of how hard it has been to keep him on the field since being drafted in 2022. Watson's father seems to feel the same way.

Now, Watson wouldn't be available until 2026 most likely because of the ACL tear he suffered at the very end of the 2024 season. He'd be a lottery ticket, of sorts, for the Browns to cash in in 2026 once they have an established plan at quarterback in place. He may be worth the gamble here, though.

