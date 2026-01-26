Browns head coach finalists all make the same decision on Jim Schwartz

The Cleveland Browns met with Washington Commanders running backs coach Anthony Lynn in Florida for their head coach job on Saturday. Now, they just have to meet in person with Nate Scheelhaase, the Los Angeles Rams' pass game coordinator, to become Rooney Rule compliant.

That means the team's weeks-long interviewing process might finally come to an end. And, with Lynn seemingly unlikely to be a serious contender for the job, it looks like it will either be Scheelhaase, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, or current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Whatever the case, it seems that the latter will stay with the organization for a little longer, even if he doesn't get the top job. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, all three candidates are open to keeping Schwartz as defensive coordinator if they get the job.

"All of the Browns remaining offensive candidates have been encouraged to retain Schwartz as defensive coordinator, and all are open to doing do, especially given Schwartz’s tremendous success with the unit over the past three seasons. During that span, the Browns defense has been No. 1 in the NFL in a number of key metrics, including total yards allowed."

Jim Schwartz is likely staying in Cleveland no matter who the Browns hire

Schwartz, of course, can always choose to leave. He's under contract through the 2026 season, but he may not want to stay after being bypassed for the main job, especially if one of the young and inexperienced candidates gets the nod.

That being said, chances are that the team has already discussed that possibility with him, so he might be on board with whoever they hire. They have been vocal about their desire to keep him in the building since the interviewing process started.

At this point, it seems that Schwartz is just an insurance policy for the Browns. He's the "break the glass in case of an emergency" candidate if they don't get Udinski or Scheelhaase, the two leading candidates for the job.

Schwartz's first head-coaching experience wasn't particularly encouraging. While he's paid his dues and done his time since, some guys are just better suited to be assistant coaches rather than run the whole operation.

Even so, he's a proven and well-respected figure in the league and in the building. So, even if he doesn't get the nod, he should have a significant impact on the team and be a mentor to any of the first-timers. Putting together a coaching staff is challenging, especially for those who haven't been around the league for as long and may not be well-connected.