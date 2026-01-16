Browns' head coach search takes a twist with Sean McVay disciple interview

The Cleveland Browns are at a crossroads in their search for a new head coach. They can choose to go with the more familiar path, hiring an established coach with experience running a team. Or, they can take a gamble on a young, unproven option in hopes of striking gold.

While it could certainly end in disaster, the second option is undeniably intriguing. Teams around the league have been searching for the next Sean McVay for years. What if the next McVay is hiding in plain sight on McVay's staff?

The Browns have completed an interview with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. The 35-year-old prodigy is far from being a sure thing, but this may be the kind of risk Cleveland needs to take to become competitive.

Browns interview Sean McVay assistant Nate Scheelhaase for head coach vacancy

The coaching trees of most of the top offensive minds in football are already fairly picked over. McVay alone has produced multiple head coaches from his staff, including names like Kevin O'Connell and Liam Coen. Scheelhaase might be next on the list.

Around the league, the young coach is considered one of the fastest risers in the NFL. His path to becoming a head coach feels inevitable. At this point, the question is when, not if.

But it's fair to worry that it might be too soon for Scheelhaase. He doesn't have significant playcalling experience in the NFL. His most notable experience before joining the Rams' staff came in the college ranks, where he served as Iowa State's offensive coordinator.

Moving straight from a job as a passing game coordinator to a head coaching spot would be a major jump for Scheelhaase. It's impossible to know if he's ready for the transition. Even McVay, who was seen as a young mastermind when he became the Rams' head coach, had already spent time calling plays in the NFL before earning that job. Hiring Scheelhaase would be a nearly unprecedented move for the Browns.

There is a chance that this interview will serve as a way to build a relationship with the young coach, even if he's not a top candidate to take the head coaching job this year. Current Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is also a candidate for the Browns' job, and Scheelhaase could join his staff as the offensive coordinator if he were hired.

It's still not concrete at this point, but it looks like Cleveland could be set to take a huge risk.