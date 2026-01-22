Browns ignored a coach fans were curious about (and for good reason)

The Cleveland Browns have done their due diligence with more than 10 candidates for their head coaching position. At the same time, they've seen four teams fill their head coaching vacancies, with the Tennessee Titans the latest to join that list.

The Titans will give Robert Saleh another shot at being a head coach. And, even though his first tenure with the New York Jets didn't end well, some Browns fans might feel like he could've been a good fit in Berea.

There were never reports of the Browns' interest in Saleh or vice versa. They've met with some defensive-minded coaches, but not him. That's why one can only wonder whether they'll regret not even getting him on the phone.

The Browns never called Robert Saleh, and that was the right move

Robert Saleh's impact on the San Francisco 49ers' defense was undeniable. Last season, they ranked 29th in scoring defense (25.6 points per game), allowed the 18th-most rushing yards per game, and only had 17 takeaways all season.

They didn't improve much in the takeaways department (16), but they ranked 13th in points allowed per game (21.8), 11th in rushing yards allowed (107.8), and managed to make the playoffs despite being down to their fifth- and sixth-string linebackers.

That doesn't mean the Browns should regret not making a run at Saleh. He didn't make the playoffs once with the Jets despite having an elite defense, and he failed to develop young quarterbacks, which should be a priority for whoever they hire next.

It's hard to make a case for Saleh being the right guy to develop Cam Ward. And while the Titans gave up the fourth-most points per game this season (28.1), this team is more than just one piece away. It's not like letting Mike Vrabel go to a New England Patriots team that had all the assets to revamp their roster.

If anything, the Browns already have an elite defensive coordinator in the building. Jim Schwartz will get a second interview with the team, and while his first tenure as a head coach didn't end well either, with the Detroit Lions, he's more than familiar with the roster and the organization.

The Browns will probably hire an offensive-minded coach. They desperately need to turn things around on that side of the field, regardless of who they have under center next season.

Saleh was never going to be that guy.