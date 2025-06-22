Browns implored to get extension done with former draft pick

Using one of their seven picks in the 2025 draft, the Browns added tight end Harold Fannin Jr. after an incredibly productive collegiate career. Since general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski took over in 2020, Fannin is just the second tight end taken and the first since Harrison Bryant went round four during their first draft in Cleveland.

Although the hope is that Fannin becomes a staple on the offense over the next few years, the Browns are still at their best with a dominant David Njoku, who is heading into the final year of his deal. The current regime did give Njoku an extension back in 2022, but it remains to be seen whether he will get a third contract with Cleveland.

Browns implored to get David Njoku extension done

In an article by Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, he went through every NFL team and highlighted every team's most important potential contract extension going into the season. For the Browns, he brought up Njoku and thinks he could get a short-term extension done before the year starts.

Jack Duflin of the OBR predicted Njoku will get a three-year deal that pays him $16 million per season with $32 million guaranteed. If those were to be the actual numbers, Njoku would rank fifth among tight ends in average annual value and in the top 10 in guaranteed money. While he won't rival the mega-extensions done with Trey McBride for the Cardinals or George Kittle for the 49ers, Njoku deserves another solid payday after his continued productivity.

2024 was a bit of a down year for Njoku as he dealt with injuries and an unstable quarterback room. He put up the biggest numbers of his career paired with Joe Flacco, who very well could open the season as the team's starting quarterback.

The Browns did use a third-round pick on a tight end this year, but all signs point towards a return to a more heavy-set offense centered around the run game. Two tight end sets are likely to be very common in 2025, especially considering Njoku and Fannin's ability to move around the formation. Considering their depth at the pass-catching positions, keeping Njoku around for the foreseeable future seems like the right idea.

