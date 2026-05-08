Browns’ jersey number reveal may have just hinted at Quinshon Judkins’ next move

The 2026 Cleveland Browns will have a new look, and not just because of their new coaching staff and many offseason roster additions.

Multiple Browns players will be sporting new jersey numbers in training camp this year, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders switching from No. 12 to No. 2, which he wore at both Colorado and Jackson State, and wide receiver Isaiah Bond switching from No. 16 to No. 0.

On Friday, the team announced the jersey number for each of its 2026 draft selections, and fans were all asking the same question after seeing No. 10 attached to fifth-round linebacker Justin Jefferson.

new look for the rooks 🤩



*numbers subject to change before season begins pic.twitter.com/maPW18wgdq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2026

Running back Quinshon Judkins wore the No. 10 during his rookie season. Perhaps he wanted a change in karma after suffering a brutal season-ending leg injury in Week 16. It’s also possible that Jefferson, who wore the No. 10 at Alabama, simply wanted it more.

As for where this is heading? Given how big the Buckeyes are in the state of Ohio, Browns fans won’t have to think long to figure out which number Judkins is switching to ahead of his 2026 comeback.

Quinshon Judkins’ next jersey number might already be obvious

Judkins wore jersey No. 1 at Ohio State, but most fans may forget that cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was assigned that number in 2025. Judkins simply added the zero and went with No. 10.

With Emerson now in New Orleans after signing with the Saints in free agency, the No. 1 is now available. This is purely a projection, as Judkins and Jefferson are both listed with the No. 10 on the team-sanctioned website, but fans should be bracing to see a Judkins No. 1 reveal coming in the near future.

While it’s fun to see three key offensive members of the Browns’ 2025 draft class — Bond, Judkins, and Sanders — switching to Nos. 0, 1, and 2 this year, it’s tough news for fans who purchased a jersey last fall.

For what it’s worth, these numbers feel a lot more permanent, assuming all three players stick in Cleveland for the long haul.