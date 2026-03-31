Browns just delivered the Quinshon Judkins news fans were waiting for

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, they’re hoping to replicate the success of their 2025 draft class.

One player who makes that class so promising is running back Quinshon Judkins, drafted in the second round last year. Judkins quickly established himself as a productive running back, but his rookie season ended early because of a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently shared a positive update on Judkins’ health. Speaking with media members on Sunday at the NFL’s annual meetings, Berry revealed that the running back should participate in Cleveland’s offseason workouts in some capacity, and that Judkins is expected to be full-go in time for training camp.

Browns GM Andrew Berry said that RB Quinshon Judkins, who dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula on Dec. 21, should participate in offseason workouts in "some form or fashion" and should be full go for training camp. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 29, 2026

Quinshon Judkins expected to be ready for Browns training camp

This is great news because Cleveland needs its starting running back on the field — not just when the season starts, but throughout the offseason. With Todd Monken taking over as head coach, the Browns offense will have a new system, and Judkins is expected to be a focal point of that system. That means he needs to be on the field in time for OTAs.

Additionally, Cleveland has multiple new linemen, and it’s important that the unit can get plenty of reps together and start building chemistry. That’s an important step to the Browns getting things turned around offensively.

Most importantly, Judkins getting back healthy is just an overall great sign for his promising career, because he can get things back on track. As a rookie, Judkins got off to a very hot start, rushing for 347 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) in his first four games. His production slowed down some throughout the year, but that was a result of the offensive line declining. He still finished the year with 230 carries for 827 yards (3.6 y/a) and seven touchdowns, while also catching 26 passes for 171 receiving yards.

Now, Judkins will go to work for a new offensive-minded head coach who knows how to build a productive run game, and with hopefully an improved offensive line. With his return to the field seemingly close, Quinshon Judkins could have a productive 2026 in front of him.