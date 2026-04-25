Browns just drafted a Justin Jefferson (and it’s not who you think)

Justin Jefferson is heading to Cleveland to play for the Browns, and just to get the lamest joke ever out of the way — no, we’re not talking about that Justin Jefferson.

We’re talking about the intriguing linebacker from the Alabama Crimson Tide who built up his draft stock as a former junior college transfer.

The Browns made Jefferson the No. 149 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting him with the second of their three fifth-round picks. The team was expected to add linebacker depth behind Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams, and Jefferson should fill that need as a potential core special teams player from Week 1.

The Browns select Alabama LB Justin Jefferson with the 149th pick.



What to know, per ESPN Research:



- Finished 2025 season with 82 tackles and 6 pass breakups; 1 of 3 SEC players with at least 75 tackles and 5 pass breakups in 2025

- 6 pass breakups in 2025 were tied for the… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2026

Jefferson has a similar profile to Williams as a smaller linebacker who relies on his speed to make plays all over the field, according to Alabama football expert John Mitchell of Bama Hammer.

“The type of sideline-to-sideline speed you dream of in a linebacker, but also a bit undersized for the position, which could cause him some real issues in the NFL,” Mitchell wrote. “Seems to be being undervalued, however, as he was one of Alabama's best defenders on a really good defense the last two seasons.”

Alabama expert lets Browns fans in on what they’re really getting with LB Justin Jefferson

Cleveland’s decision to replace veteran linebacker Devin Bush with Quincy Williams in free agency made a lot of sense. For starters, Williams ended up being much cheaper on the open market. He also had direct ties to new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who’s clearly looking to add speed at the second level of Cleveland’s defense.

The Browns struggled at times against the rush in 2025, and adding sideline-to-sideline ballhawks like Williams and Jefferson could be their plan to address it. Jefferson took over for Jihaad Campbell as Alabama’s top off-ball linebacker last season, and he had a strong year with 85 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and five pass breakups.

Jefferson, who recently turned 23, was No. 180 overall on Dane Brugler’s big board for The Athletic, so the Browns might have been a tad early with this pick. But the fifth round is all about taking high-risk, high-reward dart throws, and Jefferson profiles as a developmental piece on defense who should be able to play right away on special teams and be groomed as Williams’ future replacement.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jefferson played 302 career special teams snaps at Alabama, including 78 snaps in 2025 as a full-time starter.