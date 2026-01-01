Browns just received an offseason gift ahead of Week 18

The Cleveland Browns have one more game before before bringing another dreadful season to an end, then they will enter a decision-filled offseason.

The Browns will have to decide who they want to be their general manager and head coach, and also what they want to do at the top of the draft. After picking up a win in Week 17, Cleveland won’t be picking as high as people thought it would, but the franchise will still have a top-10 pick.

The question, with one game left, is how high in the top 10? Fans who want the Browns to pick as close to No. 1 as possible are fearful one more win could drop Cleveland even further. Fortunately for those fans, some recent NFL news gives the Browns a chance to lock up a top-six pick.

It was recently reported the Philadelphia Eagles will rest starters in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders. With the Commanders as the only other 4-12 team in the NFL, a Week 18 win for them would allow Cleveland to get a win without dropping in the draft order.

Eagles resting starters against Commanders could affect Browns draft spot

Entering the final week of games, the Browns are currently slotted as the No. 6 pick in the 2026 Draft. With a miracle, Cleveland can still pick as high as No. 2 if they lose, and all four of the three-win teams in the league win. If the Browns win, they could drop down to No. 7, if the Commanders also lose. A Commanders win would keep Washington at seven, even if the Browns also win.

Washington getting a win in Week 18 is much more likely since the Eagles will be playing their reserves. The Commanders can definitely still lose, but Browns fans will be hoping that’s not the case. Of course, the easiest way for Cleveland to secure the best pick is to just go out and lose on Sunday, but that’s no guarantee, even if the team is 4-12.

Tanking isn’t something that players and coaches do, so they will still be motivated to get a win on Sunday. Also, the Browns are facing a 6-10 Cincinnati Bengals team who Cleveland always finds a way to be competitive with.

If the Browns find a way to end their season with a win, their initial draft spot could be determined by what happens in Philadelphia.