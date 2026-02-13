Browns keep Ohio State star close to home in latest 2026 mock draft

The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2026 offseason with little more than a handful of draft picks and a promising group of rookies. They're severely limited financially and have very few stars on the roster outside of Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

As Todd Monken and Andrew Berry seek to rebuild this team, the 2026 NFL Draft is clearly their best avenue to finding the talent they need. They'll have to nail their first few picks to fill the holes on their roster.

In a recent mock draft, FanSided's Cody Williams had the Browns keeping superstar receiver Carnell Tate in Ohio with the sixth overall pick. The selection may not solve all of Cleveland's issues, but it would be enough to give fans some hope heading into the 2026 season.

Browns take Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate in latest mock draft

Berry's to-do list this offseason is enough to dissuade fans from envying his job. He has to rebuild his entire offensive line, add a top wide receiver, pick a path at quarterback, and build his partnership with Monken. It's an impossible task, but drafting Tate in the first round is a good place to start.

In his 3-round post-Super Bowl mock draft, Williams had Tate as the first wide receiver to come off the board. He said, "Carnell Tate is not only going to be a fan-favorite in Cleveland as a Ohio State product, but he also just simply has the goods. His agility and balance are unreal, and he can win at all levels of the field with sure hands. He's the WR1 that the Browns are sorely lacking currently."

The last line is enough to get Browns fans to buy in. Jerry Jeudy is a quality player, but he's been in Cleveland long enough to show that he's not a top receiver. Likewise, Cedric Tillman and Harold Fannin are exciting pieces, but they probably don't warrant the target share of a true top weapon. Tate could come in and immediately take on that role. He has the ideal frame for a top wideout in the NFL, and his athleticism and ball skills are easy to see on tape.

Even better, fans in the area are already familiar with him. Tate has been a star for the Buckeyes in recent years and could carry his legacy into the NFL by joining the Browns. This would be a home-run pick for Cleveland.