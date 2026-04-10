Browns’ Kenyon Sadiq visit could be a smart move or a risky mistake

The Cleveland Browns hosted Oregon star tight end Kenyon Sadiq for one of their official pre-draft visits this week. Sadiq is projected to be the first tight end off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft, and his athletic profile and skill set make him one of the most intriguing prospects entering the league this year.

That being said, he's also a bit of a polarizing figure. While the tape is mesmerizing, his production was rather disappointing. He never had more than 560 receiving yards in a season, and while he proved to be a big threat in the end zone — he had eight touchdowns last season — he comes with some question marks about his NFL-readiness.

That likely leaves Browns fans wondering what to make of this visit. On the one hand, the Browns need pass-catchers, and Sadiq plays more like a wide receiver than a traditional in-line tight end. On the other hand, the team might be better off going with safer prospects, even if they're not as exciting.

Kenyon Sadiq presents a risk-reward dilemma the Browns can’t ignore

The Browns already have a budding star at tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. They could still use another pass-catching tight end, given that Jack Stoll is more of a blocker and Todd Monken usually features more than one tight end in the passing game. That's not a major need by any measure, though, and they could address the tight end position later in the draft with one of their nine overall selections.

Again, Sadiq is more of a wide receiver in disguise. The Browns have a major need for a wide receiver, but why not take Ohio State's Carnell Tate, who's widely regarded as one of the safest, most NFL-ready prospects in this class? He should be right in their range at No. 6 overall.

Sadiq, on the other hand, isn't likely to be available with the Browns' other first-round pick, No. 24 overall. He may only make sense in a scenario where they trade down from No. 6, which could force a tough decision between Sadiq, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, or Georgia left tackle Monroe Freeling.

Everything about taking Kenyon Sadiq is just too polarizing. It can either go too well or too badly, and the Browns might not be in a position to take that type of risk with any of their first-round selections. Sadiq may turn out to be a great player, but he's also a project, more so than the average rookie.

Sadiq is an otherworldly athlete. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, he's a perennial mismatch in the open field, and as a former track and basketball star, it wasn't shocking to see him lead all tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and register the second-highest vertical jump at 43.5 inches. That should translate to his game in the pros, just not right away.

When there's smoke, there's fire. The Browns are keeping an open mind about staying put or trading down from the No. 6 pick, and they thus have to explore all their options and do their due diligence on a number of prospects in their perceived range. Hosting Sadiq made perfect sense in that regard.

Now, as to whether they should make him the first tight end off the board, given other players who will probably be available in his range, that's an entirely different discussion. He'd probably be exciting to watch, but he may not contribute much as a rookie, and that's a luxury the Browns cannot afford right now.