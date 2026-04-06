One team stands out as the perfect trade partner for the Browns at No. 6

At this time last year, the Cleveland Browns held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and, with it, a chance to get Travis Hunter, who some scouts deemed a generational two-way talent. That didn't stop GM Andrew Berry from moving down two spots, recouping more assets — including an additional first-rounder in 2026 — and taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

While the move was met with mixed reviews at the time, the Browns got a great haul for the pick. As such, it's not much of a surprise to hear Berry say that the Browns will be open for business again.

“It really just depends on the prospects that are available,” Berry said at the annual meetings in Arizona (h/t Cleveland.com). “I don’t know that (we’ll find a trade partner), but I would tell you guys, I don’t know that we’re going to be picking six at the end of April, and if we are picking six, I have no idea what we’re going to take at this point.”

Moving down from No. 2 to No. 5 is one thing, but trading down from No. 6 might be the difference between solving a positional need and settling with the best player available. That's why, of all the teams that might want to trade up, the Miami Dolphins make the most sense as a potential trade partner for the Browns in this year's draft.

The Browns should be in touch with the Dolphins about a potential trade

The Browns enter the NFL Draft with two obvious needs: left tackle and a wide receiver. Francis Mauigoa, this year's top offensive tackle, is expected to be gone in the top three, so the Browns might not have a chance to land him. As for Carnell Tate, the top wide receiver, he could be a target for the New York Giants at No. 5.

If that's the case, the Browns would be better off moving down a couple of spots. The Dolphins might be interested in taking defensive studs like Sonny Styles, David Bailey or Caleb Downs to start the Jeff Hafley era, and that's where the Browns come into play.

Last year, the Browns traded the No. 2 pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a sixth-round pick (No. 200) for pick Nos. 5, 36, 126, and the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-rounder in 2026. They shouldn't expect that type of haul this time, but a 2027 first-rounder should be the starting point in any discussion. Then, they can take the Dolphins' No. 11 pick, their second-round pick (No. 42), and one of their three third-rounders (No. 90) in exchange for Nos. 6, 39, and 206.

Of course, dropping five spots puts the Browns at risk of missing out on other high-end prospects like Spencer Fano or Makai Lemon, both of whom should be near the top of their big board. However, they'd still have a chance to get Monroe Freeling, Caleb Lomu, or Blake Miller at left tackle, and Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston, K.C. Concepcion, or even Chris Bell at wide receiver.

Whatever the case, the real value is in 2027. The Dolphins will have a first-time head coach, an unproven quarterback in Malik Willis, and have already parted ways with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. They're not likely to win many games, and the 2027 class promises to be absolutely stacked at quarterback.

With the talent gap not being that wide outside of the top 10, the Browns could even explore another trade down opportunity from No. 11 to recoup an additional first or second-rounder in 2027, depending on how the board falls.

Of course, that's not to say that the Browns should definitely be looking to trade down. Ideally, they'd get the guy they covet most at No. 6. But if that's not the case, they should turn to South Beach for some help.