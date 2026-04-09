Browns' latest pre-draft visit could signal something bigger

The most logical projection for the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft has been clear for weeks. Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate literally checks every box in terms of overall value, fan approval, and premium positional need.

The Browns, of course, hold two first-round selections this year, including No. 24 overall via the Jacksonville Jaguars, and if their draft path leads them to the second tier of wideouts later on Day 1, the situation gets much less predictable.

Cleveland has hosted a number of high-upside wide receivers on pre-draft visits, including Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Denzel Boston, Chris Bell, Omar Cooper Jr., and Germie Bernard. It’s obviously not a matter of if but when the team ultimately dips into this year’s deep talent pool at the position.

The Browns’ latest wide receiver visit, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, was a name fans should be paying attention to more than most.

Former Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion is on a visit with the Browns, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2026

The team hosted Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion on Wednesday, and the potential fit in head coach Todd Monken’s offense makes him a serious contender at No. 24, especially if the Browns pass on taking a wide receiver earlier in Round 1.

KC Concepcion could be the key that unlocks the Browns’ offense in 2026

It’s hardly a secret that the Browns need to add playmakers in this draft. Their leading rusher in 2025 was a rookie who played in just 14 games, and their most productive receiver was a third-round rookie tight end.

Concepcion could be Cleveland’s next rookie success story. He’s cut from the same mold as Zay Flowers, with the skill set to move around the formation seamlessly as an ideal “Z” receiver. The Baltimore Ravens used Flowers as their primary slot receiver with Monken as offensive coordinator, but he still logged 65 percent of his total snaps out wide, per Pro Football Focus. Concepcion had similar splits for the Aggies in 2025, aligning in the slot 34.4 percent of the time.

As Dane Brugler highlighted in his annual draft guide for The Athletic, Concepcion will have to refine his route-running at the NFL level and improve upon his 10.3 percent drop rate in 2025. But his ability to create separation off the line of scrimmage was undeniable, and he led the SEC in receiving touchdowns with nine last year despite subpar quarterback play.

"He has the lower-body agility to elude the jam and is very intentional with his steps and body language, which allows him to gain vertical separation or detach at the top of routes," Brugler wrote. "He isn’t the most natural hands-catcher, although he will benefit from a more receiver-friendly quarterback in the NFL."

Perhaps the biggest draw here for the Browns would be Concepcion’s versatility, as he would factor in immediately on special teams as well. He racked up 456 punt return yards and ran two punts back for touchdowns in 2025. The Browns haven't scored on a punt return since Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2022.

Browns fans may be locked in on the true “X” wide receivers in this class like Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson. The No. 24 overall spot seems like the perfect range to target Concepcion, and after well-connected insider Peter Schrager mocked him to the Browns in that spot for ESPN earlier this week, the team’s interest in this player should be taken seriously.