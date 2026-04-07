NFL insider sees Browns going in an intriguing direction with their first pick

The biggest event of the NFL offseason is almost here, with the 2026 NFL Draft set to kick off on April 23. One of the most intriguing questions of the draft is what the Cleveland Browns will do in the first round. Equipped with two first-round picks, No. 6 and No. 24, everyone expects the team to take some combination of a wide receiver and a left tackle.

Cleveland, however, is a wild card. The franchise has proven that it’s open to trading out of top picks, and the team also doesn’t let need dictate selections. That’s why NFL insider Peter Schrager believes the sixth-overall pick will be used on a prospect who isn’t a receiver or left tackle.

In his first mock draft, Schrager predicted the Browns will select Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano. While Fano is primarily a right tackle, the insider believes his versatility will appeal to Cleveland. Considering that Schrager's mocks are based on what he hears throughout the league, this could be a path Cleveland is exploring.

The Browns have the 6th and the 24th overall picks in this year's draft.



Who should they take at 6?



My choice may surprise you. With insights from NFL IQ, built by @awscloud and @NextGenStats, dig into the data behind the decision-making: https://t.co/LPRqRgRbeQ pic.twitter.com/JPDG2GDYC0 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 6, 2026

Peter Schrager predicts Browns select Spencer Fano with sixth-overall pick

Schrager acknowledged that Fano isn’t a full-time left tackle, but called him a “rare prospect” because of his “true versatility across the entire offensive line.” Cleveland could lean on that versatility, and look to Fano as an answer on the offensive line, figuring out at which position later.

"Fano is a rare prospect in this draft in that he has true versatility across the entire offensive line. He can play tackle and guard, and he even took snaps at center during the combine. Because he might not be viewed as a pure left tackle, sixth might be seen as too rich. But with two picks in the first round, look for Cleveland to get an O-lineman with at least one of them. And Fano is a talented, moveable piece along that line."

While the Browns have made some significant additions to the offensive line this offseason, trading for right tackle Tytus Howard, signing guard Zion Johnson, and versatile veteran Elgton Jenkins, Cleveland recognizes that it needs as many good offensive linemen as possible, and it will eventually figure out the best combination.

The next part of that process could be adding Fano. While he would be a surprising selection so early, since he isn’t a wide receiver or full-time left tackle, he could end up being a productive player for the Browns. That could end up being at left tackle or anywhere on the offensive line.