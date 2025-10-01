Browns linked to very odd solution at QB to try and save the season

The Cleveland Browns have already designated their quarterback room as a major emergency in the middle of the 2025 season, as they have already benched Joe Flacco after four games and will ride with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel as Week 5 in London comes calling.

There are plenty of vocal fans out there who would like to see a veteran quarterback come to town via a trade to avoid the 2025 season fading away unceremoniously. There are seldom few who could actually be traded, but recently demoted New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is one of them.

When asked if any big-name quarterbacks could be on the move before the NFL trade deadline, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler listed Wilson by name as someone who could be on the move. Despite the Browns' youth movement, Fowler connected Wilson and Cleveland as a possible partner for the rest of 2025.

"Wilson would be the most sensible [trade] candidate," Fowler said in an intel drop alongside Dan Graziano. "Cleveland had some level of interest in Wilson before he signed with the Giants, and his $2 million base salary makes him very tradable."

NFL insider links Browns to weird Russell Wilson trade

Wilson has looked borderline unplayable in two of his three games with the Giants, but he did manage to throw for 450 yards in an overtime loss against the Cowboys that saw him turn back the clock to his Seattle days. In a vacuum, Wilson would be the best quarterback on the Cleveland roster.

Wilson's biggest issue as a quarterback, even during his prime, was taking too many sacks. Imagine pairing an older Russ that lacks his trademark mobility behind this Browns offensive line. A team like the Minnesota Vikings, their Week 5 opponent, would tee off on him.

Even if the Browns make a move for Wilson, what would be the point? This team is going nowhere fast, and they have two rookie quarterbacks in Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders who need game reps to see if they can stick long-term. Playing Wilson would only serve to get in the way of both of them. Why give up picks in a clear rebuilding year?

Wilson coming to the Browns would be bad for just about everyone involved, as it woudl put a declining player in a disadvantageous situation. Riding it out with the young guns will at least give this team a bit more clarity as it pertains to their future plans.