Browns make bizarre trade for a quarterback in recent mock draft

The Cleveland Browns own the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and what they do with that pick is anyone's guess. Maybe they stay put and draft someone like Abdul Carter. Perhaps they go with whatever top quarterback is left on the board.

Or, maybe, if they're in the mind of ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi, they'll move down to the third pick in the draft and still take a quarterback. That's what Grossi had happening in his latest mock draft, predicting the Browns swap spots with the New York Giants to move from the second pick to the third pick.

Grossi has the Titans taking Cam Ward first overall (no surprises there), the Giants, with the Browns' original pick, nabbing Shedeur Sanders.

"If [the Browns are] good at this, they convince the New York Giants that they're ready to take Shedeur Sanders and the Giants call and say 'We will give you this year's number three, third-round pick, and we'll even throw in next year's third-round pick'" Gross said about the Browns trading the pick to the Giants. "I'll take that deal."

From there, as mentioned, the Giants go with Sanders. With the top two quarterbacks off the board, who does Grossi have Cleveland taking with the now third overall pick? It's not Carter or Travis Hunter. No, Grossi has the Browns doing all of this in order to take Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

"Yeah, okay so what's the reasoning there? ... Preferably [the Browns] could take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter or they come back at 33 and there's Jaxson Dart sitting there... If you could guarantee me that would happen, I would sign up right now for it. I don't think that can happen," Grossi explained and said that Dart is rising up draft boards. "If you don't take him at three, you're not gonna see him again."

Browns predicted to move from two to three to take Jaxson Dart in mock draft

This would definitely be quite the swing from the Browns. Maybe Grossi simply doesn't think Sanders is the right quarterback for Cleveland and that's why he has them passing on the Colorado quarterback, adding some draft capital, and then taking Dart instead.

Fans would likely hate this move because if Carter and Hunter were both still on the board, why not add some draft picks and take one of them instead? Dart might be rising in the draft but is he really worth taking with the third pick? At that point, why don't the Browns continue to move down and take Dart, while adding picks, when it gets to a more appropriate point to do so in the draft?

This is a wild take from Grossi but in today's pass-happy NFL, would anyone truly be surprised if the Browns did something like this?