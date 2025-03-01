Jaxson Dart and 2 QBs Browns fans can watch during NFL scouting combine drills

While the Cleveland Browns' potential top two targets in the first round of the NFL draft aren't participating in the NFL combine this weekend, there are plenty of quarterbacks to watch for as the team could spend one of their later round picks on another signal caller.

The Browns could use all the help they can get in the quarterback room headed into 2025, and while a room of rookies isn't ideal, adding at least two in addition to a veteran free agent this offseason would help with their development as they backup either that veteran or whichever quarterback they snag at No. 2 overall.

This isn't a particularly deep class according to several analysts, but head coach Kevin Stefanski just told reporters this week that he thought this class has great players "all the way through," bucking the trend of objective evaluation of the soon to be available signal callers.

3 quarterbacks to watch during NFL combine

Jaxson Dart

Dart is shaping up to be one of the "high potential" quarterbacks in this draft class. He has a killer arm, and managed to throw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns in his final year with Ole Miss despite not having the greatest receiving corp to work with. However, his decision making and processing isn't great, and he'd likely be picked as a backup, developmental quarterback.

That doesn't mean that the Browns would sneer at the opportunity to take him, though. Dart, who actually tried endearing himself to Cleveland during his media availability by saying he felt the Browns were a "win now" organization, would be fine with acting as a bridge quarterback his rookie year. If Cleveland decides against taking a quarterback at 2nd overall, then Dart could be a good option later in the draft.

Jalen Milroe

Milroe will be participating in the combine, throwing this afternoon. The Alabama quarterback has had quite an up and down perception the last few years as a quarterback prospect. While he's flashed some amazing potential at QB1 for Alabama, and under now-Browns OC Tommy Rees, he struggled in 2024 with turnovers.

Milroe told Browns beat reporter Brad Stainbrook on Friday that he's not looking to be a "savior" for the Browns, but other reports mention that he has a very confident way of carrying himself that's already separating himself from the rest of the quarterback class. He'd make for a perfectly fine bridge QB option.

Quinn Ewers

Ewers, who has really fallen out of talks as a good option at quarterback in this upcoming draft, plans on throwing during the combine. The former Texas quarterback tried but failed to lead his team through the College Football Playoffs, falling to the eventual champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinals. He was relentlessly pressured, but still managed to notch two touchdowns and 283 passing yards.

Ewers is facing stiff competition even in the conversation for being a backup or bridge option for teams like the Browns. He doesn't have a lot of the same qualities that make passers like Dart or Milroe potentially worth a gamble, but when he's on, he's an explosive scorer. His 2023 season with the Longhorns tells that tale a lot better than his 2024 season.

