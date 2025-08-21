Browns make it official with Joe Flacco — what it really means in Cleveland right now

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 | Elsa/GettyImages

Roster and Role Impact

QB Room: Flacco starts, Pickett profiles as the immediate game‑day No. 2 if fully cleared, with Gabriel in the developmental lane and Sanders’ status tied to the oblique for now. That can change if Sanders accelerates post‑injury, but the team just set the opening hierarchy. Will they actually keep 4 Quarterbacks?

For a team that has had 40 different starters over the last 24 seasons, it does not seem that ridiculous given their history. If they do decide to move on from a quarterback, Pickett seems to be the odd man out.

WR and TE usage: Expect more timing concepts and layered intermediate routes that suit Flacco. That style is perfect for Diontae Johnson working option routes underneath, Jerry Jeudy attacking voids in zone, and David Njoku bending seams when safeties widen.

The lesson is simple. When spacing is right and timing is clean, Flacco rewards separation with volume and finishes drives. The backs will have to pass‑protect, and players like Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and Isaiah Bond will need to step up, but this room should be happy with the decision that was made.

OL and protections: The run game and pass pro are part of the same equation. Jerome Ford will be pivotal on scan and chip assignments because this version of the passing game buys depth in the pocket to hit crossers and benders. When Ford and the tight ends sort pressure, the shot game comes alive.



The big difference between Flacco and Deshaun Watson in this case will be pocket movement. Flacco will not be able to extend plays with his legs; however, he is smart enough to read the field prior to the play starting. Obviously, his turnovers will need to be limited, but a clean pocket will help with that.



The protection plan follows. Flacco still punishes zone and layered coverages if the pocket is clean. The sack math from 2023 was efficient for a pure pocket passer. The point is not to relive that run; it is to remember how it worked. Keep him upright, live in rhythm, and manufacture the two explosives a week that change coverage rules for the rest of the game. The staff knows this well, and the play calling in August has reflected it.

Defense and game flow: This may be the happiest group from the Flacco decision. Jim Schwartz can lean into field‑position football and hopefully not have to worry about his players gassing out by the 3rd quarter.



Schwartz’s group gave Flacco fields to work with in 2023, and the identity holds. If the defense wins the hidden yards and you avoid losing plays on offense, the veteran quarterback can salt away drives, and Flacco can play point guard and finish in the red zone. That is the complementary football formula this decision announces.