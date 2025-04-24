Browns make the most bizarre trade imaginable just hours before the NFL Draft

As we wait for the NFL draft to officially kick off, it seems that Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is hard at work on the phones. He's made a move to indicate just that - but, likely not the move Browns fans might be scared to see made by Berry before the Browns are on the clock this evening.

While rumors continue to circulate about the Browns seriously fielding calls about their second overall pick, Berry decided to hit send on a completely different - and confusing - move ahead of the draft kicking off. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns traded:

2025 6th round pick (179 overall)

2025 6th round pick (216 overall)

2025 7th round pick (255 overall)

In exchange for several Houston Texans picks:

2025 5th round pick (166 overall)

2027 5th round pick

So, Cleveland's working with less picks on Day 3 than they were to start the day. But, these picks aren't necessarily a big deal. The Browns' most important picks, their four in the top 100 of the draft, are going to be the most important to watch for movement ahead of the draft kicking off at 8 PM EST.

Browns trade several Day 3 picks before Day 1 of NFL draft

This trade is probably confusing because it doesn't seem to signal anything about the Browns' draft plans. They still have two 6th round picks to work with despite sending two to the Texans, and no players were involved in the deal. And, the Browns also secured an extra pick for 2027, which at this point is completely worthless until proven otherwise.

The other major trade rumors to monitor, which involve both the Browns' second overall pick and their reported willingness to trade defenders Greg Newsome II and Ogbo Okoronkwo, have yet to gain any serious movement.

Read more: Browns slam door shut on Kirk Cousins trade in final NFL mock draft

So far, it's been mentioned by Rapoport, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, and The Athletic's Dianna Russini that the Browns are fielding calls for these players and that pick and that the Jacksonville Jaguars seem like the most aggressive pursuer of the top Browns pick.

Seems like slop season refuses to end until the draft simply happens. Travis Hunter is the likely pick at second overall for Cleveland, and he's literally two picks in one for the Browns as they'd be utilizing him for his defense as well as for his proficiency as a wide receiver.

More Browns news and analysis