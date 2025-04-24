Browns slam door shut on Kirk Cousins trade in final NFL mock draft

Kirk Cousins is terrified of being replaced, again, by a rookie quarterback. It just happened to him with the Atlanta Falcons, who benched him in favor of Michael Penix Jr. late in the season in 2024. He has a no-trade clause, so it's his right to reject a move anywhere that this would be a risk once again.

The Cleveland Browns are terrified of swinging and missing on another big quarterback move. They did so with the Deshaun Watson trade, and are still suffering the consequences of their own insufferable actions.

These two forces are being sandwiched together this year, and rumors have swirled courtesy The Athletic's Dianna Russini that there is still a connection between Cousins and the Browns as we head into tonight's first round of the NFL draft. While Cleveland's yet to get into serious talks with the Falcons, the fact that he's still reportedly on their radar is curious.

If they're unable to get the quarterback they want, when they want him, in this draft, then snagging Cousins as the starter for 2025 in exchange for some Day 2 or 3 picks makes sense - only if the Falcons also then agree to take on at least half of Cousins' salary for 2025.

However, if Cleveland does land a quarterback they want, then Cousins becomes an afterthought, a blip, a slight "what if" in this era of Browns football chock full of reliance on hypotheticals. In our final mock draft before the draft kicks off, the Browns officially make Cousins a non-factor.

Final 3-round mock draft has Browns standing firm and taking QB

We can all see the signs pointing to Travis Hunter being the Browns' pick at No. 2 overall. The two-way player will likely see more reps at wide receiver than at defensive back, but it's clear that he's ready to work with both rooms to maximize his potential.

His response to head coach Kevin Stefanski's concern about Hunter needing more time in the day to meet with both the wide receivers and cornerbacks is proof of that willingness to work.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he spoke with Travis Hunter about how there’s only so much time in a day and he would have to meet extra with coaches to play on both sides in the NFL.



“He made a comment that he’s a fisherman, he gets up at 5 in the morning often, so it’s not a… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 23, 2025

Hunter, who ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported ran routes just to make the Browns brass happy at Colorado's pro day, is going to instantly help two rooms in Cleveland. And, he'll specifically help the Browns go from one of the worst passing offenses in the league in 2024 to, at minimum, a league average one.

The Browns have expressed repeatedly to media that they refuse to reach on any quarterback in this draft. For some reason, in NFL Mock Draft Database's simulator, they had Shedeur Sanders going to the Atlanta Falcons at 15th overall. That's going to be too rich for general manager Andrew Berry's blood in a trade-up scenario, so the team waits for Jaxson Dart to fall to them at 33rd, instead.

Dart is a physical, athletic signal caller who needs help to refine his passing game in a more complicated system than what was ran at Ole Miss. Dart, who threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns, struggled against some stronger defenses during his final college season. Given a year to develop, Dart could be a legitimate QB1 for Cleveland next season.

Quinshon Judkins would satisfy cornerback Denzel Ward's desire for some Ohio State Buckeyes added to the roster. This is a very deep running back class, and Judkins is in the mix for being a top-10 running back in this group. He's a ground and pound type of runner. Don't let his size fool you, either - he can take a hit and keep grinding out yardage.

Judkins' weaknesses include a slower long-run speed, his blocking, and his OK pass catching capabilities. But, he's predicted to become a plus-starter in the league, and it'd be foolish for Cleveland to pass up the chance to potentially move on from Nick Chubb this offseason.

This pick would all but confirm the Browns' plans for Jedrick Wills Jr. this free agency. Wyatt Millum, ranked as the 11th best offensive lineman in the draft by NFL Draft Buzz, can play either tackle or guard once he enters the league. it's anticipated he'll switch to guard and, if that's the case, it's still beneficial to the Browns despite that meaning they didn't land a Wills replacement.

With Cleveland's impending free agency situation in 2026 that is defined by the potential departure of guards Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Teven Jenkins, they need rookie reinforcements. Millum can help tremendously on that front, and can still slide in at tackle if Jack Conklin departs in free agency in 2026.

Millum's strength and ability to hold firm after the first push from opposing teams' defensive lines make him an intriguing addition to the Browns' offensive line, and he can certainly compete for a starting role in 2025.

