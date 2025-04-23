Denzel Ward may have just accidentally revealed Browns’ No. 2 pick

It feels like an almost certain call that the Cleveland Browns will be taking Travis Hunter second overall in this year's NFL draft. The two-way phenom is set to be the only player in the NFL that plays both defense and offense, acting as the Browns' potential next WR2 alongside Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.

His talent on defense has been a bit overlooked in this process, though. He can slot in almost anywhere in the secondary, potentially even in the role of a traditional safety, to help cornerback Denzel Ward stabilize the defense after the defensive line has done their job up front.

Hunter isn't a completely sure thing for Cleveland until the draft happens, of course. We won't have to wait long to see if he's their pick since they're taking someone at second overall, and he's certainly earned the reputation as a blue chip prospect worth taking that high in the draft. So, if Cleveland's really interested in adding him, we'll know right away.

But, there's been some reading between the lines Browns fans have been able to do to assume he's a shoo-in for the team by Thursday night. With general manager Andrew Berry singing his praises, comparing him to a unicorn and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, it's clear the team likes the idea of taking Hunter.

Ward may have also accidentally added to this noise in his latest comments to media a day before the draft kicks off.

Ward accidentally reveals Browns are leaning towards Hunter with No. 2 pick

Ward told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that he feels Hunter can absolutely play both sides of the ball, and it's something that he's looking forward to seeing happen in the NFL. With a more pointed comment, though, Ward showed that Hunter to the Browns is a genuinely real connection.

According to Scott Petrak at The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette, Ward said that Hunter's reached out to him to train together over the summer and go through cornerback drills with one another. Ward added he's looking forward to working with Hunter this summer.

Why would the two work together at all if not for Hunter being a member of the team after Thursday evening? It just makes sense to expect Cleveland to make the obvious pick atop the draft and take Hunter, and then potentially make moves later in the process in order to trade back up into the first.

If the two are already communicating, it sounds like the team has been informed, more or less, of the Browns' draft plans ahead of Thursday.

More Browns news and analysis