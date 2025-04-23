Insider all but confirms most obvious outcome for Browns in 2025 NFL draft

One day.

That's all Cleveland Browns fans need to wait to see the team finally take a top pick again for the first time since 2018, when the team selected Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward with their first and fourth overall picks in that draft.

There's been some light speculation about Cleveland's moves in this year's draft, growing only in recent days. They might use their second overall pick, and they may not. They may trade down for even more draft capital and for the chance to take a quarterback later in the round, or they'll just stick to their guns and select a blue chip prospect at No. 2.

In ESPN's latest mock draft from Peter Schrager - and his only mock draft - the insider incorporated intel he's gathered ahead of draft night in addition to best fits to predict what picks each team will be making in the 1st round. For the Browns, Schrager predicts the most obvious outcome - the team taking WR/CB Travis Hunter.

ESPN's Schrager predicts Browns keep pick, take Hunter

Schrager wrote in his latest mock draft for ESPN that he sees the Browns using their second overall pick on Hunter, who has been connected to them for the last few weeks since Shedeur Sanders' stock has slipped. Hunter, who is expected to play both wide receiver and cornerback for Cleveland, will add an immediate boost an offense likely run by Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett in 2025.

"This is a fun one. I'm hearing there are a few teams that have been making calls to get to No. 2. We might hear more of this in the next 24 hours. Hunter can be an elite defensive back from the get-go, but he also has the potential to be a top wide receiver. He's perhaps the rarest prospect we've seen in years. The Browns can -- and will -- consider using him on both sides of the ball. Coach Kevin Stefanski & Co. will get the very best out of him on offense," wrote Schrager.

Maybe we'll hear "more" on this pick soon, especially since Cleveland seems happy to make moves that'll continue to help them build up their pick arsenal - or a move that would help them to land another veteran quarterback headed into the season. General manager Andrew Berry has played coy about the teams' offers and options with their top pick.

If they're offered a big haul, it's definitely possible we see them trade out of this pick, land a quarterback late in the first or with their 33rd pick, and continue on with their weekend. But, if they go for Hunter, it's the farthest thing from a consolation prize. He's the unicorn of the draft, and they'd be silly to pass on him.

