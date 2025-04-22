Shedeur Sanders bombshell could force Browns to make bold draft move

When the Cleveland Browns make their selection at no. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, there is only one thing fans seem to be sure of: it won't be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

But, one of the biggest questions right now is where he will be drafted. Many are thinking the New Orleans Saints make sense at no. 9 overall. However, that's now looking unlikely.

Saints beat reporter Jeff Duncan, of The Times Picayune, all but said the Saints will pass on Sanders at the ninth overall pick. He recently wrote that he isn't totally sure who the Saints will pick in the first round.

"But I think I can safely say that it won't be Shedeur Sanders," Duncan finished.

The Browns could have their shot at Shedeur Sanders if they want it

There aren't many teams, outside of the Giants, Saints, Steelers and Browns who truly need a quarterback at this point. So, if the Saints aren't planning on drafting him at no. 9 overall, that could give us a better idea of where he'll end up going.

We've heard some chatter about the Giants being interested, but would they really take him no. 3 overall?

In short: not likely.

Thinking that Sanders is all but guaranteed to be selected outside the top 10, that gives Cleveland a little more of a baseline to formulate their plan (assuming they'd be interested in the former Buffalo).

Owning the no. 33 pick, which checks in as the first overall selection in Round 2, the Browns very well could have the best leverage in terms of trading up. The Steelers might be the Browns' biggest threat at no. 21, which would now outline exactly what the Browns have to do in order to secure Sanders.

If Cleveland is able to trade up between picks 14 and 20, that seems like the sweet spot to ensure they come home with Sanders. The 49ers, Cowboys and Dolphins at picks 11-13 don't seem likely to even sniff around taking him.

But, starting with the Colts at 14, that's where it could get interesting. That's right about where a team like the Browns might start getting serious about trade negotiations. So long as Cleveland can make a deal to jump in front of Pittsburgh, they'd be able to get Sanders.

That is, of course, assuming that another team doesn't leapfrog Cleveland first.

All of this is just one of several reasons why this year's draft is going to be as unpredictable as any in recent memory. The Sanders saga is truly fascinating. It almost feels like nothing will surprise at this point. Sanders could go in the top 10, and justifiably so, or he could drop quite a bit.

Much of what happens with Sanders, though, could be directly tied to the Browns, and they know it.