New report on Shedeur Sanders makes Browns missing out on him harder to accept

Shedeur Sanders bears a huge load thanks to his last name. He's the son of Deion Sanders, the Hall of Famer with major confidence on and off the field, and he's in the midst of a major debate over his status as QB2 in this year's NFL draft.

A new ESPN report on Sanders ahead of the draft sheds some great light on how that pressure has been handled by the Colorado quarterback. In short, it's been handled well. Behind the scenes and in conversations conducted by ESPN's Kalyn Kahler with current and former coaches, it seems like Sanders knows how to take on criticism and commentary about his game and personality.

One part to the article from Kahler that should draw a ton of attention from Cleveland Browns fans is the section that discusses his responses to an NFS (National Football Scouting) interview that's done with all players ahead of the draft. Those responses, shared with teams and now with ESPN, shed major light on Sanders' motivation and drive to be a great signal caller in the NFL.

Specifically, his response to one question by the NFS about why a team should take him in the draft will make Browns fans wonder if it is possible, after all, to take him in the draft next week.

Sanders' response to NFS interview question should make Browns fans' ears perk up

Sanders was asked by the NFS interviewer why a team should be looking to take him in the upcoming draft. His response was short and to the point:

"Because I know I'm the most guaranteed risk you can take."

Sanders elaborated, saying that he's had opportunity to not just get better with each team he's led, but he's been able to help those teams get better with him, as well. He said his adaptability to high-pressure situations, different team situations, and six offensive coordinators make him the obvious pick to make at quarterback.

"Other guys may not be in that type of situation. I was in a lot of uncomfortable situations and with the high pressure. In my mind, there's no doubt who the best quarterback is and why you should draft me, because I know I've been through everything that you're going to go through."

Tommy Rees is the new offensive coordinator in Cleveland, but Kevin Stefanski will be calling the shots in this year's offense. Imagining Stefanski being able to not control Sanders - which the article mentions is the opposite of what teams should be looking to do with him - but direct him, as he's done with Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, and Baker Mayfield, is a dream.

It just doesn't seem to be in the cards for Cleveland right now given Sanders is projected to either slide to the Pittsburgh Steelers or get snagged earlier by the New York Giants or New Orleans Saints. But, if he does land within Cleveland's range, this interview should really be on the front office's mind in the draft room.

