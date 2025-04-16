Joe Flacco says the quiet part out loud about Browns' quarterback plans

Joe Flacco officially entered the fold as a part of the Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition headed into 2025. He and Kenny Pickett are the only two quarterbacks currently on the teams' roster, and it's looking likely that the Browns will add a rookie to that mix as they try to find an answer at signal caller for 2025 and beyond.

Flacco, who will without a doubt be the most experienced but oldest quarterback in the room this year, seems ready to be the teams' best option at starter for Week 1 based on experience. But, given his age, it's a mystery as to whether he'd be able to even finish out a whole season. He'd then become a true bridge quarterback to either Pickett or the teams' rookie.

On an appearance with ESPN Cleveland's "Really Big Show," Flacco hinted at such uncertainty.

Flacco says quiet part out loud about Cleveland's quarterback plans

When speaking with "Really Big Show" hosts Tony Grossi, Aaron Goldhammer and others, Flacco said pretty pointedly that the question of who will actually be QB1 headed into the season is still an unanswered one.

“I don’t think there’s any expectation of who’s going to be the starting quarterback," said Flacco to the hosts on Wednesday. While he acknowledged that he feels "as good as he's ever" felt, Flacco obviously sees the writing on the wall as it pertains to his signing: he's with the team to simply fill the gap between when their rookie is ready to start games in earnest.

However, Flacco did expand on that thought process by explaining - very kindly - that he didn't like the idea of being considered the mentor in the room, either.

“If you want to be a good mentor, or even if you don’t, I think just competing and doing your best and doing it the way you know to be the right way. Even if it’s your secondary goal or not something you’re necessarily locked in at the moment, I do think that’s the best way for people to learn.”

He added, “I don’t think being a mentor has ever been my main goal, but I do think competition and that quarterback room in general breeds the environment to learn and to become the best version of yourself.”

Flacco is clearly of the mindset that he's coming in with being the Browns starter in mind. That's a good thing - the more motivated he is with this competition, the better for Cleveland's talent and effort in the quarterback room. But, it may be time for him to tamper his expectations just a bit considering he is soon to be on the wrong side of 40 in the NFL.

