Kirk Cousins still connected to Browns in mock trade after Joe Flacco signing

With the Cleveland Browns signing Joe Flacco to a one-year deal chock full of incentives for 2025, it became clear that the team was primed to just try and get through this coming season unscathed while looking forward to a 2026 draft with a bit more depth at quarterback.

Flacco and Kenny Pickett remain the only two quarterbacks in the Browns' locker room, though, so it's also clear that Cleveland will probably fill the room up with a rookie from this year's draft. That rookie likely won't be someone taken at No. 2 overall, but someone like Tyler Shough or Jalen Milroe - players that can be had in the 2nd or 3rd round.

But, what if the Browns' signing of Flacco doesn't mean they're totally done with making offseason moves unrelated to the draft? There's been one quarterback constantly connected to Cleveland on the trade market, and that's Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The 37 year old signal caller is currently behind Michael Penix Jr. in the depth chart, and would probably like an opportunity to start elsewhere. That's a tough ask, especially since Cousins' contract is so massive to have to deal.

Still, his name remains on the mind of some writers keen on seeing him land in Cleveland, and one Bleacher Report writer who listed the biggest potential trades left to be made in the NFL seems to be in that camp.

Bleacher Report names Cousins to Browns as a trade that could still happen

Cousins to the Browns is the top trade named in the piece written by Moe Moton, who says that Cousins could likely be had for a fourth round pick from this year's draft.

"The Browns signed 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who had a brief stretch of solid performances under Stefanski in 2023, but he will likely serve as veteran insurance in a backup role. If the Browns bypass a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, don't be surprised if they make a push for Cousins, who could win the starting job over Kenny Pickett," wrote Moton.

He added in his section on this potential trade that Cousins would have to obviously waive his no-trade clause to land with head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns, but given their success and connection to the Minnesota Vikings, it's definitely a possibility.

There's been smoke around this proposed acquisition for the months, weeks, and now days leading up to the NFL draft. Clearly, Cousins doesn't want to be backup to a rookie quarterback again. So, depending on how Cleveland manages their picks in this year's draft, we could get a better idea of how badly Cousins would want to land with the Browns as another older quarterback in their rotation.

