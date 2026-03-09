Browns may have dodged a $67 million bullet with Malik Willis

Over the past month or so, the Cleveland Browns were among several teams linked to Malik Willis. It made sense to a degree, given the team's perennial need for help at the quarterback position and his pending free agency.

As expected, Willis was one of the first dominoes to fall in free agency. Less than one hour into the NFL's legal tampering period, he agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. The deal reportedly includes $45 million fully guaranteed.

As disappointing as that may have seemed at first glance, it might actually be for the best. Yes, the Browns may not have a franchise quarterback on the roster, but making a run at Willis came with some major red flags.

The Browns couldn't afford another dud with Malik Willis

Malik Willis made 11 appearances in two years with the Green Bay Packers, but he only started three games. He essentially got $22.5 million per start, and that's a bold gamble for a Miami team that just took on the largest dead-cap hit in NFL history by cutting ties with Tua Tagovailoa.

The Browns have a mammoth of a contract of their own with Deshaun Watson, so adding another big-money quarterback to the mix may not have been the wisest salary cap management decision by GM Andrew Berry.

Of course, Willis is still young, and he can turn out to be a star. We have seen other reclamation projects, like Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and even Mac Jones, thrive when they find the right system and workplace. Willis has every tool to join that list, but there's just too much risk involved.

He may not be durable, and he's not going to have an offensive mastermind like Matt LaFleur scheming guys open for him. Also, teams will now actually prepare to face him as opposed to having him as Jordan Love's backup.

The Browns should definitely consider adding a veteran, but they don't have to spend north of $20 million a year to do so. Kyler Murray or even the aforementioned Tagovailoa are safer bets in the sense that they can sign a veteran's minimum "prove-it" deal while instantly elevating the level of the quarterback room.

Otherwise, they can just roll it back with Shedeur Sanders and hope for the best this season. If he continues to improve, they will have a cost-controlled franchise quarterback with an improved supporting cast. If not, they will have another chance to get a star in the much deeper 2027 draft class.

Willis might make the Browns regret missing out on him — assuming they even had a chance. That said, giving an unproven backup that type of money after just a handful of starts was a risk this team just couldn't afford right now.