Browns may have finally found the spark their offense (and more) desperately needed

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns first traded back from the No. 6 overall pick to the No. 9 selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That move with the Kansas City Chiefs led to Cleveland adding third- and fifth-round selections, and with the ninth pick, Cleveland went with offensive tackle Spencer Fano. The Utah Utes product is a versatile and athletic lineman and he could potentially be a bookend tackle for years to come for Cleveland.

With Cleveland’s second first-round selection, courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns drafted Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. The playmaker should get open regularly for Cleveland with his speed and quickness.

Most importantly, he should inject new life into the Browns' offense — and to some degree, their special teams.

KC Concepcion could give the Browns more juice in multiple ways

Cleveland desperately needed to add talent and explosion to its wide receiver room in the draft, and Concepcion should prove to be a quality selection at the No. 24 spot.

He is an easy route runner who should open up clearer windows for whoever is taking the reins at QB (either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders). Concepcion should be a key piece for Todd Monken and company with his ability to get separation, which is always welcomed for any quarterback, let alone a youngster like Sanders.

Concepcion could be a player that Cleveland features in various spots, and to some extent, he could theoretically function as a Zay Flowers-type contributor for the Browns. Andrew Berry mentioned that recently, and one of Cleveland's play-by-play announcers, Nathan Zegura, highlighted that sort of vision on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

"This feels a lot to me like Todd Monken was heavily involved. He sees a lot of Zay Flowers. Great off the line, great creating quick separation, big plays, getting in the end zone. He had 30 touchdowns in his collegiate career."@NathanZegura says fans should be higher on WR KC… pic.twitter.com/2zaUn0wrr0 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 24, 2026

Flowers was a heck of a chess piece for Monken on the Baltimore Ravens, and one would imagine Monken will have his share of play packages for Concepcion both as a receiver and jet-motion option for Cleveland.

Last season with Texas A&M, Concepcion had plenty of big moments en route to hauling in 61 catches for 919 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He had a robust 15.1 yards per catch, and his natural feel for making things happen after the catch is a welcome sign for a Browns offense that has definitely been in need of that at wideout.

Concepcion is not huge at 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, but he can generate a considerable amount of yards after the catch, which could make him a valuable chain mover throughout games. Further, with his speed, lateral agility and propensity to make defenders miss, he could turn short or intermediate passes into chunk plays.

According to The Ringer, Concepcion registered 440 yards after the catch in 2025, which included 14 missed tackles. With his route running versatility, natural open field abilities and burst after the catch, Cleveland could line up Concepcion in a number of different alignments, and he could even get some perimeter rushes. Over his three college seasons, he had 70 rushes for 431 yards (a 6.2 average), with him posting 10 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown last season.

In addition to the offensive element, Concepcion could provide a boost for Cleveland's return game. Last season, he returned 25 punts for 456 yards, and tacked on two return touchdowns.

One wouldn't expect Concepcion to necessarily return a bunch of punts with the Browns, but that could be an area where he can make Cleveland more dangerous with his elusiveness, vision and shake. And some help in that aspect would surely be a nice sight for the Browns in years to come to change field position at times and give the team energy.

Now, some will be quick to point out how Concepcion has to prove he's more reliable regarding his hands at wideout. There's a legitimate criticism there, as Concepcion had 19 drops in three collegiate seasons, including seven each of the last two years.

Make no mistake, when his targets come, he has to catch the ball first, and then look to make things happen after the ball is secured. Cleveland does not need more drops among its receiving corps, as Browns fans know all too well following Jerry Jeudy's 2025 struggles.

The drops issue isn't something that's not correctable, though, according to former NFL great Steve Smith Sr. He said not to worry about "concentration" drops at times from Concepcion on a recent podcast appearance with him and reporter James Palmer. Both were very high on Concepcion's running abilities after the catch.

#DawgPound don’t worry about the drops from KC Concepcion! He is one of my FAVORITE receivers in the #NFLdraft teams will regret passing him up pic.twitter.com/wkUZM9kNup — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) April 24, 2026

As Smith himself knows, receivers that can create chunk plays after the catch make a difference when it comes to winning games at all levels, especially in the NFL. He and Palmer are well aware of that aspect, and how YAC (yards after catch) can lead to teams scoring points in easier ways.

Even with the drops needing to be sorted out, the Concepcion pick by the Browns could prove to be a substantial one for the playmaking department through the air. He has to show it on the field, of course, but Browns fans should definitely be excited for what Concepcion's potential could be for this group.

With that in mind, down the road, one could end up pointing back to the likes of Fano and Concepcion as tone-setters for Cleveland's offense and the Monken tenure as the Browns head coach.