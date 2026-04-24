Booger McFarland reveals hidden Spencer Fano detail Browns fans shouldn’t ignore

During his press conference following Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters that the decision to trade down three spots from pick No. 6 overall came down to their “short list” of targets.

The No. 1 prospect on that list was offensive tackle Spencer Fano, whose versatility should give the team immediate options in Year 1 while projecting as a long-term solution at left tackle.

Cleveland’s offensive line depth chart is now stocked with a nice blend of young and veteran talent. That the majority of the group, led by Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, and Zion Johnson, have extensive NFL experience playing multiple positions no longer feels like an added bonus. With Fano now joining the mix, stacking positionless offensive linemen seems like a pointed strategy for Berry and head coach Todd Monken.

Fano started his college career at Utah at left tackle before flipping to the right side following the emergence of Caleb Lomu. He was dominant both in pass protection and as a bulldozing run blocker regardless of which side of the line he was playing on, and the Browns ultimately favored his versatility at No. 9 overall over speculation he could one day shift to guard in the NFL.

On that note, NFL analyst Booger McFarland delivered a truth bomb during ESPN’s Day 1 broadcast that Browns fans definitely shouldn’t ignore. While discussing Fano’s experience at both tackle spots with the Utes, he mentioned how he worked out at another position for scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February — center.

“I think he’s the most versatile offensive lineman in this draft," McFarland said of Fano. "Even at the combine they worked him out at center. So he plays left tackle, he plays right tackle, he worked out at center — so you’re getting a versatile piece that you could put anywhere on your offensive line."

Spencer Fano could help solve an immediate problem no Browns fan saw coming

McFarland’s overall point aligns with what Browns fans are already expecting: Fano will most likely stick at tackle during his rookie season, preferably on the left side. The competition there could now include Fano, Dawand Jones, Tytus Howard, and Elgton Jenkins. At the very least, Fano figures to enter training camp as the top swing tackle and look to climb the ladder from there.

He could also provide sneaky depth at center, a position that remains up in the air for Cleveland following Ethan Pocic’s torn Achilles tendon back in December. Berry was non-committal about the team’s plan during his pre-draft press conference, but as it stands, Elgton Jenkins feels like the clear front-runner with Luke Wypler also in the mix.

The Browns still hold nine total 2026 draft picks between Rounds 2 and 7, and adding another interior offensive lineman could be high on their wish list. The ideal scenario would be to keep Teven Jenkins as one of the leaders of the second unit, and mix and match with the starting five from there.

Cleveland definitely didn’t take Fano at No. 9 overall with the idea of him playing center as a rookie, but it’s not completely out of the question. Injuries are unavoidable, and once Monken starts maneuvering his chess pieces, a move inside for Fano as soon as this 2026 season cannot be ruled out.