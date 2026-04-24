Browns’ dream draft continues with this Day 2 NFL mock

Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft was about as close to a best-case scenario as the Cleveland Browns could have hoped for.

Looking to capitalize on a polarizing offensive tackle class and trade out of the No. 6 spot, the Browns wound up fleecing the Kansas City Chiefs for extra third- and fifth-round picks. Cleveland moved down three spots to No. 9 overall and still drafted the first offensive lineman off the board in Utah tackle Spencer Fano.

Cleveland read the board perfectly, as a pair of wide receiver prospects they recently hosted in Berea on pre-draft visits, Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. and Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, were both still on the board when the Browns came back on the clock at No. 24 overall. They went with Concepcion, whose game mirrors that of Baltimore Ravens star Zay Flowers, making him a clear fit for head coach Todd Monken’s offense.

The Browns now enter Day 2 of the draft with three selections — No. 39 early in the second round, and Nos. 70 and 74 early in the third round. They should be in prime position to ride the momentum of Thursday’s strong start, now that their two most glaring roster needs have been addressed.

With that in mind, here’s what an ideal Day 2 could look like for the Browns on Friday night.

Browns’ perfect Day 2 mock draft shifts focus to defense

Round 2, pick No. 39: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Based on the teams picking ahead of them, the Browns could have a prospect they’ve long been linked to fall right into their laps at No. 39. Here’s a mock of how the first six selections of Day 2 could fall:

No. 33: New York Jets — Jermond McCoy, CB, Tennessee

No. 34: Arizona Cardinals — Kayden MacDonald, DT, Ohio State

No. 35: Tennessee Titans — Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

No. 36: Las Vegas Raiders — Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

No. 37: New York Giants — Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

No. 38: Houston Texans — Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

The Browns have done their homework on McNeil-Warren, and safety is a sneaky need with Grant Delpit entering a contract year and Ronnie Hickman scheduled to play on a one-year restricted free agent tender. The prediction here is that the Browns keep the Rockets’ star from leaving Ohio.

Round 3, pick No. 70: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Browns hosted a group of players who could fall to this general pick range, and Thomas was one of them. He profiles as more of a pass-rushing specialist than a true three-down edge setter, but his skills as a pure speed rusher are undeniable. The 39th overall pick is probably too high, but if Thomas slips into the 70s, the Browns could be the team that pounces. Adding depth behind Myles Garrett and Alex Wright should be among the team’s top priorities over these next two days.

Round 3, pick No. 74: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

This is a deep tight end class, and early Round 3 feels like the right time to secure Harold Fannin Jr.’s sidekick. Klare brings a unique blend of size, speed, and the ability to affect the running game as a blocker. He lined up mostly as an in-line tight end with the Buckeyes, but also saw plenty of snaps both in the slot and out of the backfield. He would be a fun puzzle piece for Monken, who regularly deployed two tight ends as offensive coordinator of the Ravens with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.