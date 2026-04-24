KC Concepcion could fix a Browns problem fans know all too well

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft with two glaring needs: left tackle and wide receiver. Following months of speculation, a trade down from pick No. 6 overall, and the addition of Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano, GM Andrew Berry finally gave Browns fans the wide receiver they've been calling for: Texas A&M's KC Concepcion.

Given the lofty expectations and his impressive college resume, one can only assume that Concepcion will be one of the primary focal points of the passing game right out of the gate. That’s great news for a Browns pass-catching group that was led by third-round rookie Harold Fannin Jr. last season.

But how does Concepcion help fix this team’s glaring needs in the passing game? Who should be by his side in three-wide sets next season? And, perhaps more importantly, should the Browns be done adding firepower to that room?

Browns may have found the weapon their offense desperately needed

Judging quarterback Shedeur Sanders' rookie season was a bit complicated, given he didn’t get any first-team reps until after he was thrown into the fire. More than that, he also had to deal with one of the worst wide receiver corps in the entire league.

That shouldn’t be the case this time around. Even if Sanders doesn’t get the starting job, whoever is under center for Todd Monken will have one fewer excuse with Concepcion on the field.

The 21-year-old proved that he could handle a major workload by hauling in 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Aggies. While he may not have superstar upside, he gives the team a much higher floor and another potential pass-catching star alongside Fannin.

Drops were always a concern with Concepcion, but he's second to none in piling up yards after the catch. Almost half of his offensive production came after the reception, and he forced 14 missed tackles last season alone. Add his ability to dominate in contested catch situations (10 receptions on 15 targets), and you have an explosive combination and a true weapon.

That complements Jerry Jeudy well, as he might be better suited for a sidekick role, while Isaiah Bond and Cedric Tillman go toe-to-toe for the other starting spot. Some healthy competition could work wonders for that group as a whole this summer.

Of course, banking all hopes on first-year players isn’t always the wisest idea. The Browns had one of the best rookie classes in the NFL last season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that will be the case again this year.

As such, the Browns should probably continue to keep an eye out for some sleepers in the later rounds, as well as in the free agent market. Expecting the team to pursue players like Deebo Samuel or Tyreek Hill might not be realistic, but maybe Stefon Diggs could be in play if there’s not much buzz around him from other teams.

Other teams may also be more willing to part ways with their pass catchers after landing younger and cheaper pieces in the draft.