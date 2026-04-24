Browns' KC Concepcion pick will be a steal if he can fix one major flaw

The Cleveland Browns used their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, and they followed that up by addressing their other major need on offense at wide receiver.

With the 24th pick, which was acquired from the Jaguars in the Travis Hunter-Mason Graham trade in 2025, the Browns added Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion, who might be one of the most interesting playmakers in the entire class.

Concepcion has been dynamic as a receiver throughout his college career, but he's also been used as a Deebo Samuel-like gadget player on offense with his toughness and run-after-the-catch abilities. Everything about this pick feels like it could end up being a steal for the Browns, but Concepcion has one fatal flaw in his game that will need to be fixed at the next level: drops.

Cleveland Browns have a star on their hands in KC Concepcion if he can clean up his drop issues

Marcus Mosher of FanSided wrote before the 2026 NFL Draft that he felt Concepcion might be one of the riskiest picks in the draft, and for a few reasons:

"Concepcion is a difficult player to figure out. He was ultra-productive early in his career, but his production never improved. He's one of the best YAC receivers in the class, but his drops can be frustrating. He's one of the better route runners in this class, but might be limited to a slot role in the NFL. He's clearly talented, but there is a good amount of risk here."



- Marcus Mosher, FanSided

Quarterback situations at NC State and Texas A&M definitely had something to do with Concepcion's inconsistent production, but to be fair to him, he did take a massive leap in the yards per reception category in 2025. The jump from 8.7 yards per catch in 2024 at NC State before averaging 15.1 yards per catch at Texas A&M in 2025 is a steep one.

Concepcion improved in a number of different ways production-wise with the Aggies, but there's no doubt about the dropped passes being a problem he will have to address. He had a total of 19 drops over the past two seasons and a drop rate over 10 percent this past season (7 drops total).

Given the fact that the Browns' de facto WR1 Jerry Jeudy also struggled badly with drops, this might not be the most welcomed issue for a new top pick to be struggling with. Jeudy has a combined 23 drops over the past two seasons.

Whatever the Browns have to do, they've got to get those issues cleaned up for their new receiver duo. If that can happen, we already know both Jeudy and Concepcion are going to find ways to get open. The sky will be the limit for the passing game at all levels of the field if the drop rate comes down for Concepcion.